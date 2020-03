PPO Institutional Cooperation And National Coordination Committees (NCCs) Support

Applications should be sent to : b9ppoinstcoopnccs@ecowas.int ROLE OVERVIEW Under the supervision of the Director, Macroeconomic Stability And Multilateral Surveillance, the PPO Institutional Cooperation And National Coordination Committees Support, will be responsible for the supervision of Programme Officers in-charge of Macroecnomic convergence and ECOWAS Commission Interim and Annual Reports and Inter-Institutional Cooperation including the effective functioning of National Coordination Committees (NCCs). ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES • Monitor the effective operations of the National Coordinating Committees (NCCs) in terms of the timely production of the Country Economic Reports and the management of the ECOMAC database for multilateral surveillance; • Coordinate the organization of meetings of the other institutional organs of the ECOWAS Multilateral Surveillance Mechanism, namely the Joint Secretariat, and the ECOWAS Convergence Council; • Coordinate the effective collaboration and cooperation with other regional organizations and technical partners involved in multilateral surveillance mechanism; • Collate and analyze the national economic and financial reports of the National Coordinating Committees; • Coordinate the production of the Annual and Interim reports on a timely basis ; • Carry all other tasks as may be assigned by Director of Economic Stability and Multilateral Surveillance. ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE • Master’s degree (or equivalent) in Economics ,Statistics or any related field from a recognized University; • 10 years of professional experience including 2 years relevant international work and 2 years at a supervisory level; • knowledge of economic and social policy, ranging from interest rates, taxation, unemployment, inflation, economic growth, fiscal and monetary policies, energy, health, transport and international development; • knowledge of up-to-date macroeconomics, development planning and statistical data representation and interpretation, and statistical analysis software; • published track record on economic issues; • experience in macroeconomics, international trade and finance, econometrics, and research methodology as well as in design and management of research projects, conceptualization publication; • knowledge of economic development issues and policies of African countries and availability of professional publications; • proven knowledge and understanding of macro-economic theories, policies and understanding of ECOWAS framework of Monetary Cooperation Program. AGE LIMIT Be below 50 years old. This provision does not apply to internal candidates ECOWAS KEY COMPETENCIES • ability to lead in assigned programmes and projects by providing the necessary managerial and operational expertise required for the fulfillment of the organization’s mandate; • ability to lead by example and organize teamwork to encourage cooperation to achieve targeted results, champion and build momentum for change and to bring about employee engagement; develops and implements internal controls for pilot program to manage potential barriers to implementation; • ability to respect chain of command in an appropriate manner; • excellent self-management skills, demonstrating ethics and integrity, confidentiality and displaying due regards for internal controls of rules, delegations and transparency; • ability to bring together complementary skills/expertise, assess individual contributions and recognize/address accomplishments and shortcomings in a manner that brings continued success to the organization; • knowledge of program management at the level usually acquired from a certification in program management. • ability to research benchmarks and trends to bring about the best recommendations for the development and improvement of programs/projects that will best serve the community/organization; • well-developed networking and interpersonal skills to seek feedback, information and data from a network of professionals from multiple countries/sectors/organizations and to identify and prioritize the most critical community requirements; • ability to manage and co-ordinate client management initiatives and make recommendations; • ability to develop and implement best practices in client services; • ability to develop and implement stakeholder management plans, programs and initiatives to obtain buy-in on new initiatives, to better understand dissenting views, to obtain resources and to increase perceptions of success. • ability to be diplomatic, tactful and respect of other people from varied backgrounds, understanding diverse cultural views especially within West Africa with the ability to convert diversity into opportunities to improve program/operational outcomes; • ability to create a diverse and inclusive interactive environment that benefits from diverse strengths bringing together innovative practices; • ability to remain objective in managing conflict regardless of cultural differences /positions, gender differences, and encourage other staff to overcome cultural and gender bias and differences; • ability and responsibility for incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the equal participation of women and men in all areas of work; • ability to serve the interest of culturally diverse multinational teams/organizations/communities and persons with disability without prejudice and bias. • understanding of the ECOWAS organizational structure, associated dynamics and expectations as required to collaborate, participate, contribute and lead effectively; • knowledge of the ECOWAS mandate, strategic plan/priorities as well as the economic, political and social situation and trends in member states, as pertains to own scope of work; • knowledge of ECOWAS best practices, program management approaches and research techniques to lead and/or contribute to the development or assessment of programs, projects or initiatives; • knowledge of the ECOWAS rules and procedures in order to appropriately interpret and apply directive text, provide technical advice, coach others and assess performance. • ability to analyze a situation by using indicators to assess the costs, benefits, risks, and chances for success, in making decisions; • ability to pull together information from different sources to identify the cause of problems, consequences of alternative causes of action, potential obstacles and ways to avoid the problem in the future; • ability to break down very complex situations/information into simple terms to explain recommendations and conclusions aimed at solving problems or improving operations/programs/projects; • ability to develop new insights into situations, apply innovative solutions to problems and to design new methods of addressing issues or disconnects where established methods and procedures are inapplicable or no longer effective. • ability to communicate with impact, clearly and concisely in a succinct and organized manner conveying credibility & confidence when making presentations, setting expectations and explaining complex issues; • ability to listen intently and correctly interpret messages from others and respond appropriately; • accomplished technical writing and editing skills; • exhibit active listening skills to encourage stronger communication amongst team members, to show care and make them feel valued and to drive employee engagement in all institutions and agencies; • ability to give constructive feedback, provide recognition, address shortcomings and motivate direct reports to work at peak performance; • proficiency in information communication technologies(ICT); • Fluency in oral and written expressions in one of the ECOWAS official languages of the Community (English, French & Portuguese). Knowledge of an additional one will be an added advantage. • organizational and project/program management skills with significant experience identifying timelines, targets, costs and resources necessary to deliver on operational/program/project outputs in line with result based management approach; • ability to set effective goals and targets for self, others, and the work unit and adjusting work or project priorities in response to changing circumstances; • ability to use participatory approach in project planning and identify gaps affecting the achievement of program/project expectations and to design and implement intervention plans required to build the desired task; • ability to implement rigorous monitoring and evaluation practices and to set in place regular reporting schedules relevant to key outputs; • ability to plan, organize, control resources, and to comply with policies, procedures and protocols to achieve specific goals.