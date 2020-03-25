Selection of a consultancy firm for the feasibility study on the ECOWAS Education Agency
27 Mar 2020 - 30 Apr 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
New dates of Site Visitation and Bids Submission as detailled on the attached General Notice
26 Mar 2020 - 26 May 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Call for proposals from Cultural entrepreneurs
06 Mar 2020 - 30 Mar 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Invitation to Tender for the Supply & Delivery of it Hardware and Software to the ECOWAS Commission and Fifteen Member States for the Small Arms & Light Weapons Database & Register
04 Mar 2020 - 05 May 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Selection of an Individual Consultant for Electricity Equipment Harmonization Studies
13 Mar 2020 - 27 Mar 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Selection of an Individual Consultant (Project Veterinary Epidemiologist-NÂ°2), for the ECOWAS Regional Animal Health Centre (RAHC), Bamako
27 Feb 2020 - 26 Mar 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Selection of an Individual Consultant (Project Veterinary Epidemiologist-NÂ°1), for the ECOWAS Regional Animal Health Centre (RAHC), Bamako
27 Feb 2020 - 26 Mar 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Selection of an Individual Consultant (Project Coordinator), for the ECOWAS Regional Animal Health Centre (RAHC), Bamako
27 Feb 2020 - 26 Mar 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]