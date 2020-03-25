Upcoming events

Selection of a consultancy firm for the feasibility study on the ECOWAS Education Agency

27 Mar 2020 - 30 Apr 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

New dates of Site Visitation and Bids Submission as detailled on the attached General Notice

26 Mar 2020 - 26 May 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Call for proposals from Cultural entrepreneurs

06 Mar 2020 - 30 Mar 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Invitation to Tender for the Supply & Delivery of it Hardware and Software to the ECOWAS Commission and Fifteen Member States for the Small Arms & Light Weapons Database & Register

04 Mar 2020 - 05 May 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]