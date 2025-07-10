ECOWAS road engineers and transport experts conduct working field visit to Dakar-Diamniadio-Thies highway & Dakar Ter

10 Jul, 2025

The ECOWAS Commission, as part of the final technical review workshop for the Praia-Dakar-Abidjan Corridor Technical Studies, conducted Regional Road Engineers and Transport Experts drawn from ECOWAS Member States to a day’s field visit to the financing, operations and maintenance of major road and rail infrastructure projects in Senegal on the 28th of June,2025.

The visits to “Train Express Régional” TER Dakar Railway Service, and the Dakar-Diamniadio-Thies Highway forms part of efforts by the ECOWAS Commission to tap on home-grown expertise and solutions as it works with Member States to implement major regional corridor highway and railway projects. It also to ensure a critical mass of like-minded professionals to support the uniform development of Transport Infrastructure in the region, through experience sharing from regional models in infrastructure financing and operations as successfully implemented by the Senegalese Government.

The 36km TER Dakar urban railway service has 13 stations with 15 dual-mode 4-car trains has gradually become a key complementary mode for peri-urban commuters from urban settlements around Dakar for their daily trips. Experts boarded the train for firsthand experience of the service and discussed key areas in operations, signalization, scheduling, maintenance and deliberate policies to encourage local skill and capacity development in rail operations railway services. Other areas visited were the railway operations room, maintenance center, terminals and related facilities. Experiences gathered also covered design of systems, revenue collection and management and general operations of modern urban railway service.

Participants also visited the Dakar-Diamniadio concession highway, and the Diamniadio-Thies Highways which presents similar design and operational specifications for the key regional supra-national corridor highways such as the Dakar-Abidjan and Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highways. The visit covered sections of the Highway, toll stations and traffic monitoring centers and the offices of the Concessionaires. Discussions centered on design principles, elements and financing models. Valuable lessons were learnt on local expertise development, traffic surveillance, operations of the Highway, road safety, tolling and revenue management. Particular notice was made of the predominance of local experts, local content and the use of home-grown project finance arrangements, using Public-Private financing options.

These major infrastructure projects highlighted the potential of regional, the home-grown initiatives adopted to address the financing gap in infrastructure development and the local expertise development to sustain operations. The railway service and highways connecting the city of Dakar and inland destinations provide very options for urban mobility, job opportunities for the youth and contribute immensely to economic development.

The visits formed part of the validation workshop of the Praia-Dakar-Abidjan Projects Corridor and presented several hands-on experiences to be considered for major regional transport infrastructure projects, as well as similar national peri-urban mass transportation initiatives.