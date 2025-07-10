Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway Project Enters Final Design Phase as Stakeholders meet in Abidjan to validate Feasibility and Technical Studies

10 Jul, 2025

The Delegations of Project Directors and Engineers from the five countries Abidjan-Lagos Corridor — Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Nigeria and other key professionals are meeting in Abidjan -Côte d’Ivoire July 8, 2025 to finalize the feasibility and detailed technical design studies for the transformative Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway Project.

The high-level meeting brings together representatives from the ECOWAS Commission, led by Mr. Chris Appiah, Director of the Transport Directorate, as well as the African Development Bank (AfDB) and other potential financiers. The gathering marks a significant milestone in the preparation phase of the 1,028-kilometre six-lane dual carriageway that will stretch from Bingerville in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, to Eric Moore in Lagos, Nigeria.

During the meeting, consultants will present final designs for validation, incorporating critical components such as the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA), the Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP), the Resettlement Action Plan (RAP), financing and implementation strategies, and the tender document model for the corridor.

Participants will also review and validate the draft final report of the Trade and Transport Facilitation study, previously discussed during a regional meeting held earlier this year in Cotonou, Benin.

The homogeneous Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway is poised to become a major socio-economic artery for West Africa, passing through more than 25 cities and connecting five borders. The highway is expected to significantly boost intra-regional trade, improve transport efficiency, enhance tourism, and deepen regional integration among ECOWAS Member States and their neighbours.

It will be recalled that for the purpose of proper quality management and supervision, the 1028km long Corridor was divided into three lots with Lot 1 awarded to Setec international, Lot 2 to Pearl Consultants and Lot 3 to SCET Tunisie. These Consultants will be making presentations of their final designs of the highway for final review and validation.

Resident Representative of the ECOWAS Commission in Côte d’Ivoire, Ambassador Fanta Cisse representing the President of the Commission, underscored the importance of the long awaited highway because of its integrative nature and its impact on mobility and the free movement of goods and people, as well as on trade.

The completion of the technical studies for the Abidjan-Lagos corridor motorway will enable us to move on to the construction phase of this major project, which adds to the achievements of ECOWAS in this year of celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States. She added

ECOWAS is overseeing the early phases, which include project design, procurement, and funding strategy, ahead of the eventual construction.

Funding for the technical studies has been spearheaded by the African Development Bank (AfDB), with additional contributions from the European Union and the ECOWAS Commission. Each of the five Corridor Countries has also committed $1.4 million toward technical studies and project preparation—underscoring their shared commitment to advancing regional connectivity and economic integration.