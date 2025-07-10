ECOWAS celebrates its fiftieth anniversary in Cotonou: a march for regional unity and solidarity

10 Jul, 2025

As part of the celebrations marking the fiftieth anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the ECOWAS Representation in Benin, with the support of the Beninese Government, the West African Power Pool (WAPP) and the Multinational Maritime Coordination Centre (MMCC) Zone E, organised a commemorative march in Cotonou on Saturday 28th of June 2025.

Titled the “Jubilee Walk”, the event brought together over 300 participants from state and diplomatic institutions, ECOWAS specialised agencies, project partners, West African communities, youth organisations, NGOs, students and teachers.

The march set off from the Place de l’Amazone at 7.00am and took a looping route through the Place Bio Guéra, returning to its starting point at around 10.00am. It was led by a high-level delegation including Ambassador Amadou DIONGUE, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Benin, the representative of the Minister for Sport, the Director of CMMC Zone E and the representative of the WAPP Secretary General. The presence of the Resident Coordinator of the United Nations System, the Resident Representatives of UEMOA and UNFPA, as well as Ambassador Francis OKE, former Permanent Representative of the ECOWAS to the African Union, enhanced the solemnity of the event.

In keeping with the theme of the golden jubilee, “Stronger together for a brighter future”. the march was punctuated by messages in favour of unity and solidarity, the essential foundations of successful regional integration.

In his speech, the ECOWAS Resident Representative said: “This march symbolises our shared commitment to an ECOWAS of peoples, united and in solidarity. In the face of current challenges, it is imperative that we unite our voices on the international stage to defend the interests of our region and accelerate the implementation of our integration policies, in order to create opportunities for our peoples”.

The ceremony ended with words of thanks and encouragement from Ambassador Francis OKE, the Resident Coordinator of the United Nations System, the representative of the Minister for Sport and the Resident Representative of the ECOWAS. They all stressed that the support, solidarity and unity of the peoples are the foundation of West African political and economic integration. The morning ended in a convivial atmosphere, with refreshments and a family photo.