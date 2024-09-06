Launch Of 2023 West African Epidemiology Network on Drug use (WENDU) Report of Statistics and Trends on Illicit Drug Supply and Drug Use

06 Sep, 2024

As part of the evaluation of regional and national responses as well as interventions in drug prevention and control in the region ECOWAS Commission and ENACT will organise on September 11, 2024, a Seminar on Drug use and supply in West Africa for the official launch of 2023 WENDU report.

This event is co-hosted by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and by the Enhancing Africa’s ability to Counter Transnational Crime project (ENACT, a project funded by the European Union)

The 2023 WENDU report is the fourth regional report on illicit drug trafficking and drug use in West Africa. The report highlights the latest estimates and trends on drug abuse and drug supply, as well as trafficking in substandard, spurious, falsified and counterfeit medicinal products in West Africa.

The report is based on data collected by the WENDU National Focal Points (NFPs) in each of the available ECOWAS Member States and Mauritania.

The launch will make available the 2023 WENDU report for programming, policy, and advo-cacy to address the social, health and economic consequences of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in West Africa.

To participate online in this event please register in advance:

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAoduusqj4rHd0jffce83IUYGFAgp3zBELf