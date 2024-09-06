ECOWAS Commission and the Media Foundation for West Africa Convenes High Level Strategy Meeting on Countering Misinformation and Promoting Democratic Governance in West Africa

06 Sep, 2024

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Commission), in collaboration with the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), convened a two-day, high-level, strategy meeting at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria. The meeting which held from September 3 to 4, 2024, brought together media experts, civil society representatives, and policymakers from across the region to deliberate on the vital role of media in promoting peace, stability, and democratic governance in West Africa.

Organised by the Communication Directorate of the ECOWAS Commission, the meeting aimed to address critical issues such as misinformation, disinformation, media freedom, and the need for enhanced media capacity to positively promote democratic processes and governance in West Africa.

During the two-day strategic meeting, participants comprising the Commission’s represenatives, media and strategic communication experts and the civil society organisations made presentations and engaged in group discussions designed to develop actionable strategies to strengthen the media’s role in achieving the ECOWAS Vision 2050, which envisions a fully integrated and prosperous region characterized by peace, democracy, and respect for human rights.

In his keynote address, The Director of Cabinet, Office of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Abdou Kolley, underscored the importance of a free and responsible media in fostering democratic consolidation and ensuring peace and stability across the region.

“We must address the growing challenges of misinformation and disinformation, which threaten to undermine our collective progress. This meeting is a crucial step in strengthening the media’s ability to support democratic governance and regional stability.” Mr Kolley noted

The Acting Principal Programme Officer, Relations with Member States, at the Directorate of External Relations, Dr. Babatunde Idowu, provided a comprehensive overview of the ECOWAS structure and its role in promoting regional integration and development. He highlighted the importance of strategic planning in achieving the objectives outlined in the ECOWAS Vision 2050 and emphasized the need for a coordinated approach to enhancing the media’s contribution to these goals.

The Head of Communication and Information Division at ECOWAS, Mr. Joël AHOFODJI, welcomed participants and outlined the strategic importance of this meeting in enhancing the visibility of ECOWAS activities. He emphasized the vital role of effective communication in building a robust media environment that can promote ECOWAS’s goals and counteract disinformation.

“Our partnership with the Media Foundation for West Africa is essential in building a media landscape that not only informs but also empowers our citizens to engage constructively in democratic processes,” he noted.

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Mr. Sulemana BRAIMAH, elaborated on the Memorandum of Understanding between ECOWAS and MFWA, underscoring the shared commitment to promoting democratic values and peace through media initiatives.

“This Memorandum of Understanding represents a strong commitment to reinforcing media freedom and democratic governance in our region, especially at a time when disinformation poses significant risks,” Mr. Braimah remarked.

The Director of Humanitarian and Social Affairs at ECOWAS, Dr. Sintiki Tarfa Ugbe, discussed highlighted the Commission’s ongoing interventions and support to member states especially during and after periods of crisis. She stressed the critical role of media in raising awareness and understanding of these efforts. She also notes the importance of media in promoting the Commission’s sustainable development, humanitarian assistance and initiatives within the sub-region.

The strategy meeting, with simultaneous interpretation available in English and French, aims to provide a platform for collective brainstorming and action planning. At the end of the two-day interactive strategy meeting participants are expected to come up with innovative and actionable strategies on how to enhance the role of media in countering disinformation and fostering sustainable peace and development within the sub region.