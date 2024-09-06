ESEF 2024: Towards a Just Energy Transition in the ECOWAS Region

Praia – Tuesday, September 3, 2024 – The ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) is proud to announce the 9th edition of the ECOWAS Sustainable Energy Forum (ESEF) 2024, scheduled to take place in the city of Abidjan – Côte d´Ivoire, on November 28 to 29, 2024.

During the last few years, ESEF has established itself as the premier energy event in West Africa, attracting a wide range of stakeholders worldwide. Building on the success in Cabo Verde last year, this year focuses on a more exciting theme: “Towards a Just Energy Transition in the ECOWAS region.” The Forum will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, and global experts to discuss addressing the region’s energy challenges and harnessing its opportunities for transitioning to clean and affordable energy solutions.

Amongst others, the main objectives of the forum are highlighted as follows:

Foster concrete advancement in the attainment of the region’s sustainable energy targets; Showcase and facilitate investment opportunities in the region’s sustainable energy sector; Provide a platform for networking and improving the policy and regulatory landscape for private sector investment through engagement between ECOWAS policy makers, regional and international private sector players, and financial institutions. Present the opportunities for a Just Energy Transition in West Africa through the promotion of Energy Efficiency, Clean Cooking, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility, the Energy-Water-Food Nexus, Gender Mainstreaming in Energy Access, etc.

The Forum is organized in parallel with the 1st edition of the International Exhibition of Extractive and Energy Industries (SIREXE), taking place from November 27 to December 2, organized by the Ministry of Mines, Petroleum and Energy of Côte d´Ivoire.

Please consult this link to access additional information: https://bit.ly/4dGwCZg