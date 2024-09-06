ECOWAS Trains Gender Focal Points from Member States & CSOs on the Gender Observatory (ECOGO)

06 Sep, 2024

The ECOWAS Gender Development Centre (EGDC) has organised three days training for EGDC Gender Focal Points from Member States and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) from September 4th to 6th September 2024 on the ECOWAS Gender Observatory (ECOGO) ahead of the launch on September 6, 2024, in Accra, Ghana with support from USAID’s Strengthening Regional Peace and Stability (SRPS) in West Africa Programme, UNDP, and GIZ.

The 3-day Regional Training Workshop is part of ECOWAS’ ambition to build capacity across the Region for the effective operationalization of the ECOWAS Gender Observatory. The training will equip Focal Points of the ECOWAS Gender Centre and civil society stakeholders from ECOWAS Member States with the knowledge, skills and abilities to operationalise and manage the ECOWAS Gender Observatory.

The ECOWAS Gender Observatory is a regional digital platform for the monitoring, evaluation and reporting of ECOWAS gender programmes, projects and activities in member States as well as a gender statistics database on the state of gender equality and women’s empowerment in ECOWAS member State.

While welcoming the participants to the training, Mrs. Sandra Oulaté Fattoh, the Director of the ECOWAS Gender Development Centre (EGDC), reiterated the strong political will and commitment of the ECOWAS leadership to continue to support the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls through initiatives such as the ECOWAS Gender Observatory. The gender equality agenda will continue to be sustained, supported and prioritized to promote the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, the Aspirations of Agenda 2063 and the ideals of the ECOWAS Vision 2050 in the ECOWAS region.

In her Statement Ms. Cleopatra Phiri-Hurungo, Gender Team Lead on behalf of Dr. Mathias Saab, the Director UNDP-Regional Service Centre for Africa, highlighted that the ECOWAS region has made remarkable strides in promoting gender equality.