Ghancoy 8 honoured with ECOWAS medals, marks Ghana day in The Gambia

20 Jun, 2025

Ghanaian troops serving with the ECOWAS Mission in The Gambia (ECOMIG) were awarded ECOWAS Medals for their outstanding service during a colourful ceremony held on 6 March 2025 in Barra, coinciding with Ghana’s 68th Independence Anniversary. The event, themed ‘Reflect, Review, Reset’, featured a military parade, cultural displays, and exhibitions of made-in-Ghana products.

 

Her Excellency Madam Miatta Lily French, ECOMIG Head of Mission, and The Gambia’s Defence Minister Honourable Sering Modou Njie, praised GHANCOY 8 for their professionalism, commitment to peace, and impactful community engagements.

 

Lieutenant Colonel Abraham Puoriyelle Dery, the Contingent Commander, reflected on the unit’s 10-month deployment, citing strong collaboration with ECOMIG leadership, the Gambia Defence and Security Forces, and local communities as key to their success.

 

The Mission Headquarters also presented the contingent with a citation recognizing their contributions to regional peace and democratic stability. The ceremony, attended by dignitaries, Ghana’s Medal Delegation led by Brigadier General Albert Dawohoso, and local residents, concluded with cultural festivities, reinforcing the strong bonds between Ghana and The Gambia.

