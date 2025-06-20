ECOWAS Youth and Sports development centre signs historic mou launching the ECOWAS para games with Nigeria unconquered foundation

20 Jun, 2025

In a landmark commitment to social inclusion and regional unity, the ECOWAS Youth and Sports Development Centre (EYSDC) signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigeria Unconquered Foundation (NUF). The signing ceremony, held at the ECOWAS Commission in Asokoro, Abuja Nigeria on the 19th of June, 2025 formally launching the much anticipated ECOWAS Para Games (EPG), set to commence in the first quarter of 2026.

Mr. Francis Chuks Njouaguani, Director of the ECOWAS Youth and Sports Development Centre, delivered the commencement statement, he described it as a unique social inclusion, unifying and collaborative initiative. “The ECOWAS Para Games converge several standing and long-tenure policies and conventions of ECOWAS with a specific focus on people with disabilities across the West African sub-region,” Mr. Njouaguani stated. He expressed delight that this initiative coincides with the momentous 50th anniversary milestone of the ECOWAS Commission, urging stakeholders to demonstrate care for persons with disabilities through sports by channelling their support, advice and commendations to the ECOWAS Para Games, ensuring continuity for subsequent editions. The MoU signifies the official launching of this event.

Mr. Bobby Ojeh, Executive Director of the Nigeria Unconquered Foundation, conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the ECOWAS Commission. “Today, we have taken a significant step forward in our journey to promote inclusivity, unity, and empowerment through the ECOWAS Para Games (EPG),” Mr. Ojeh remarked. He emphasized that the MoU between NUF and the ECOWAS Youth and Sports Development Centre is “more than just a document, it is a testament to our shared vision and unwavering commitment to creating a more inclusive and equitable society across the West African Sub-region.” He expressed confidence that, this will build an enduring legacy and a shining example of what we can achieve when we come together for a common cause.

This historic partnership between ECOWAS and the Nigeria Unconquered Foundation reaffirms the region’s dedication to championing the rights and capabilities of persons with disabilities, leveraging the power of sport to foster integration, empowerment and a truly inclusive West African community.