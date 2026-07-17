ECOWAS LAGOS LIAISON OFFICE HOSTS CORONA SCHOOL VICTORIA ISLAND PUPILS ON EDUCATIONAL EXCURSION

17 Jul, 2026

The ECOWAS Lagos Liaison Office had the pleasure of welcoming pupils and teachers of Corona School Victoria Island, Lagos on the 10th of June 2026 in Lagos, Nigeria as part of the School’s educational excursion programme.

The visit formed part of the pupils’ Social Studies curriculum, through which they are learning about the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), its objectives, Member States and its role in promoting regional integration, peace, cooperation and sustainable development in West Africa.

During the visit, officials of the Lagos Liaison Office introduced the pupils to the history, mandate and achievements of ECOWAS through an interactive presentation and discussion. The pupils were also introduced to the Institutions and Specialised Agencies of the Community and had the opportunity to ask questions and engage directly with ECOWAS officials.

Speaking during the visit, the Head of the ECOWAS Lagos Liaison Office, Mr O. Okunola, encouraged the pupils to see themselves as future leaders of West Africa and ambassadors of regional cooperation. He emphasised that lasting regional integration depends not only on governments but also on the values, knowledge and aspirations of the younger generation.

The visit provided an opportunity for the pupils to connect classroom learning with practical experience while deepening their appreciation of the importance of cooperation among West African countries.

In a letter of appreciation addressed to the ECOWAS Commission following the excursion, the Management of Corona School Victoria Island described the visit as “highly educational and engaging“. It commended the officials of the Lagos Liaison Office for their professionalism, patience and warm reception. The School further noted that the excursion significantly enriched the pupils’ understanding of ECOWAS and expressed its desire for future educational collaboration.

The ECOWAS Commission remains committed to promoting awareness of regional integration among young people and strengthening partnerships with educational institutions across the Community.