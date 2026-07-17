56TH ORDINARY SESSION OF ECOWAS MEDIATION AND SECURITY COUNCIL (MSC) AT THE MINISTERIAL LEVEL HOLDS IN FREETOWN

17 Jul, 2026

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Mediation and Security Council (MSC) at the Ministerial Level holds its 56th Ordinary Session in Freetown, Sierra Leone, today, July 15, 2026

While welcoming the Ministers, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu TOURAY, President of the ECOWAS Commission, called for stronger regional solidarity and collective action to address the growing security, political, and humanitarian challenges facing West Africa. He stressed the need to strengthen preventive diplomacy, mediation, early warning, and the operationalisation of the ECOWAS Standby Force, while reaffirming that peace, democratic governance, and regional cooperation remain essential to achieving the aspirations of ECOWAS Vision 2050. Dr. Touray also urged Member States to translate political commitments into concrete actions to safeguard peace, stability, and regional integration.

“We must choose cooperation over division, dialogue over confrontation, and solidarity over isolation. We owe this responsibility not only to ourselves but also to the millions of West Africans who look to ECOWAS as a beacon of hope and a guarantor of regional peace and stability,” he added.

In his opening address, H.E. Timothy Musa KABBA, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Sierra Leone and Chairman of Council of Ministers of ECOWAS, reaffirmed Sierra Leone’s commitment to advancing regional peace, security, and democratic governance. Addressing the 56th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council in Freetown, he called for stronger collective action to address terrorism, political instability, and humanitarian challenges, while emphasizing the importance of good governance, inclusive development, and strengthened regional security mechanisms.

He said, “Our capacity to convene, consult, collaborate, and act decisively is crucial for promoting peace, security, and good governance throughout our region.”

During the meeting, the Ministers considered memoranda on the Security and Political Situations in the Region, the Activation of the ECOWAS Standby Force, the Humanitarian Situation and the update of the operationalisation of the ECOWAS Early Warning and Response Centres.