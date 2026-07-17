ECOWAS STANDBY FORCE CONDUCTS OPERATIONAL READINESS INSPECTION OF GUINEA’S PLEDGED MOTORIZED COMPANY

17 Jul, 2026

The ECOWAS Commission, through its Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security and the ECOWAS Standby Force (ESF), successfully conducted an Operational Readiness Inspection (ORI) of the Republic of Guinea’s pledged Motorized Company from 6 to 12 July 2026.

The mission forms part of ECOWAS’ force generation and verification process aimed at ensuring pledged units meet the operational, logistical, and professional standards required for deployment in support of ECOWAS conflict prevention, management, and Peace Support Operations.

The inspection was led by the Chief of Staff of the ECOWAS Standby Force, Brigadier General Sheikh Sulaiman Massaquoi, and underscores ECOWAS’ commitment to strengthening regional peace, collective security, and rapid response capabilities in addressing emerging security challenges across West Africa.

The mission commenced in Conakry with high-level consultations involving the Acting Minister of Defence, Lieutenant General David Haba; the Chief of the General Staff of the Guinean Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Ibrahima Sorry Bangoura; the Inspector General of the Guinean Armed Forces, Brigadier General Sena Camara; and the Chief of Operations and Force Deployment, Brigadier General Hamidou Soumah.

Discussions focused on enhancing military cooperation, strengthening interoperability, advancing force generation, and improving operational preparedness to respond to terrorism, violent extremism, transnational organised crime, and other regional security threats.

The Guinean military leadership reaffirmed Guinea’s commitment to the ECOWAS vision of collective security and pledged to address all observations arising from the inspection to further enhance the contingent’s readiness for deployment.

The inspection team subsequently travelled to Kindia, where the pledged Motorized Company is based, to conduct a comprehensive assessment of its operational readiness. The evaluation covered personnel strength, command and control arrangements, training, equipment, communications, logistics, medical support, engineering capabilities, and self-sustainment.

The delegation also received a detailed briefing from the Commandant of the Training School, Brigadier General Sorry Keita, on the extensive peace support operations training undertaken by the contingent. Training areas included Protection of Civilians, Rules of Engagement, International Humanitarian Law, International Human Rights Law, Civil-Military Coordination, Gender and Protection, First Aid and Combat Life-Saving, Leadership, Military Ethics, Conflict Management, and Operational Planning.

The inspection confirmed that the pledged Motorized Company has attained a commendable level of operational preparedness and demonstrated professionalism, discipline, cohesion, and competence consistent with ECOWAS operational standards.

The contingent also displayed a sound understanding of International Humanitarian Law, human rights principles, protection of civilians, and multinational peace support operations.

At the conclusion of the mission, the Chief of Staff of the ECOWAS Standby Force, Brigadier General Sheikh Sulaiman Massaquoi, commended the Government of the Republic of Guinea and the leadership of the Guinean Armed Forces for their commitment to preparing the contingent for regional peace support missions.

He emphasized that Operational Readiness Inspections are essential to ensuring pledged forces remain deployable, interoperable, and capable of responding effectively to regional crises. The inspection confirmed that the pledged Motorized Company was operationally ready for deployment.

He further noted that Guinea’s continued investment in training, equipment, and force preparedness represents a valuable contribution to the operationalization of the ECOWAS Standby Force and reinforces the Community’s collective capacity to promote peace, security, and stability across West Africa.

In his closing remarks, the Chief of the General Staff of the Guinean Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Ibrahima Sorry Bangoura, thanked the ECOWAS Standby Force inspection team for its professionalism and objective assessment. He expressed satisfaction that the inspection confirmed the operational readiness of Guinea’s pledged Motorized Company and reaffirmed Guinea’s commitment to regional peace, security, and collective defence under the ECOWAS Standby Force.