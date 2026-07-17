WAPP CELEBRATES THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE SIGNING OF ITS CONVENTION

17 Jul, 2026

The West African Power Pool (WAPP) commemorated, on Monday, 6 July 2026, the 20th anniversary of its establishment, which was formalized through the signing of its Convention by its founding member utilities. Signed on 6 July 2006, this document constitutes one of the key institutional foundations of energy cooperation and the integration of power systems in West Africa.

Held at the headquarters of the WAPP General Secretariat in Abomey-Calavi, Republic of Benin, the ceremony marked the institution’s first official anniversary celebration. It was chaired by the Secretary General of WAPP, Mr Abdoulaye DIA, in the presence of all staff members.

The commemoration provided an opportunity to reflect on the major milestones that have shaped the development and implementation of the West African Regional Electricity Market.

Among the key achievements highlighted was the launch, on 29 June 2018, of the first phase of the regional market, which focused on the development of bilateral electricity transactions between neighbouring countries. The inauguration of the WAPP Information and Coordination Centre (ICC) in November 2023 also represented a decisive milestone in strengthening the coordination of operations within the regional interconnected power system.

The discussions further highlighted the significant regulatory and institutional achievements made by WAPP in collaboration with its partners. These include the approval of the Regional Market Rules and Procedures on 16 November 2025, as well as the methodology and calculation model for the Regional Transmission Tariff on 19 March 2026.

These instruments are complemented by the various procedures adopted to support the operationalization of the regional electricity market. Their implementation has helped establish a harmonized framework for the technical and commercial governance of cross-border electricity exchanges within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) region.

From 13 members at the time of its establishment, WAPP has grown to 57 members across 16 countries.

Twenty years after the signing of its Convention, WAPP reaffirms its commitment to advancing the integration of national power systems and the development of a unified, competitive and sustainable regional electricity market.

Through this ongoing process, the institution aims to further contribute to the provision of reliable, affordable and accessible electricity in support of economic and social development and the well-being of West African populations.