96TH ORDINARY SESSION OF THE ECOWAS COUNCIL OF MINISTERS HOLDS IN FREETOWN

17 Jul, 2026

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Council of Ministers holds its 96th Ordinary Session in Freetown, Sierra Leone, from July 16 to 17, 2026, ahead of the Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, scheduled to hold on July 19, 2026 in Freetown.

While welcoming the Ministers, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu TOURAY, President of the ECOWAS Commission, reaffirmed ECOWAS’ resilience and commitment to regional integration despite evolving political, security and economic challenges. He highlighted key achievements during his four-year tenure, including the operationalisation of the Permanent Representatives Committee, the commissioning of the Mfum-Ekok Bridge and Joint Border Post, the establishment of the ECOWAS Business Council, and the relocation of the Commission to its new headquarters in Abuja.

President TOURAY urged Ministers to provide strategic guidance on governance, financial sustainability, regional integration and emerging policy priorities, while expressing confidence in ECOWAS’ ability to advance peace, stability and sustainable development across West Africa.

“Despite these challenges, we have continued to strengthen the foundations of regional integration… These milestones reflect our collective determination to build stronger institutions capable of serving the people of West Africa more effectively”, he added.

In his opening address, H.E. Timothy Musa KABBA, Chairperson of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers and Sierra Leone’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, called on Member States to strengthen unity and collective action in response to the region’s evolving political, security and socio-economic challenges.

He urged Ministers to deliver practical, results-oriented recommendations on regional integration, peace and security, economic development and institutional reforms that will guide decisions of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government. He reaffirmed Sierra Leone’s commitment to advancing a peaceful, democratic and fully integrated West Africa through dialogue, cooperation and shared responsibility.

During the 2-day meeting, the Ministers considered the financial situation of the Community, memoranda on the Security and Political Situation in the Region, on the action plan (2027 – 2030) on the return of Cultural Property to their Countries of Origin, on the operationalisation of the ECOWAS-ECOSOCC, among others.