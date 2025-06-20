SENBATT 8 celebrates medal day in The Gambia

20 Jun, 2025

On the 12th of June 2025, in Kafenda, the 8th Senegalese Battalion (SENBATT 8), deployed as part of the Economic Community of West African States Mission to The Gambia (MICEGA), was decorated with ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) medals, in recognition of its professionalism, commitment and exemplary dedication.

The solemn and proud ceremony was attended by Her Excellency Mrs Miatta Lily French, MICEGA Head of Mission, the Honourable Sering Modou Njie, Gambian Minister of Defence,the MICEGA Force Command, representatives of the Gambian Armed Forces (GAF), contingent commanders and many dignitaries.

In his speech, Minister Sering Modou Njie praised SENBATT 8 for its sense of duty, professional rigour and commitment to peace, as well as for the numerous civil-military actions (CIMIC) carried out for the benefit of the local population.

Taking her turn to speak, Her Excellency Mrs Miatta Lily French congratulated the contingent on its remarkable work and the positive impact of its actions on the ground throughout its mission.

The contingent commander, Colonel Gabriel Tine, recounted with emotion the achievements of his men, stressing that the successes achieved were the fruit of close collaboration with the MICEGA command, the GAF, the other security forces and the local communities. He also expressed his deep gratitude to the guests of honour for attending this landmark event.