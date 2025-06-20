ECOWAS Council of ministers reaffirms commitment to regional integration and economic self-reliance

20 Jun, 2025

The 94th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers officially opened today, June 19th, 2025, in Abuja, reaffirming the regional bloc’s unwavering commitment to deepening regional integration, promoting economic self-reliance, and enhancing political and economic stability across West Africa.

Convened to review the 2025 Interim Report on the State of the Community, the financial status of the organization, and key findings from the 37th meeting of the Administration and Finance Committee (AFC), the two-day session represents a critical milestone in ECOWAS’s 50-year journey. Delegates from across the region are gathered to reflect on past progress and chart bold pathways for the future.

Discussions throughout the session will focus on critical thematic areas such as infrastructure, health, education, agriculture, and institutional reform—essential building blocks for a resilient and prosperous West Africa.

In his opening remarks, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, emphasized the institution’s enduring dedication to regional integration and sustainable development. He underscored the importance of strategic focus on enhancing trade and investment within the region.

The endorsement of the ECOWAS Trade and Investment Promotion Strategy by ministers of trade, industry, and investment was hailed as a landmark achievement. The President also urged member states to ratify key international instruments, including the WTO Fisheries Subsidies Agreement and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

In addressing the current political climate, the President noted the constructive engagements underway with Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger to combat terrorism and violent extremism. He also confirmed the resumption of dialogue with Guinea on its political transition, reinforcing ECOWAS’s role as a stabilizing force in the region.

Progress in industrial harmonization was also spotlighted, with particular attention given to the ECOSHAM document, the revised ECOWAS Quality Infrastructure Scheme, and the establishment of 58 new regional standards (ECOSTANDS) for the textile industry. These efforts aim to enhance intra-regional trade and improve the competitiveness of West African products on global markets.

Speaking on the foundational vision of ECOWAS, the Honorable Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar OON, reiterated the organization’s pursuit of economic self-reliance and its enduring stance against neo-colonial dependency. He called for collective action to strengthen indigenous industries, promote joint infrastructure, and harness the region’s youthful demographic for sustained growth and development.

The Honorable Minister stated that the year’s agenda will be highlighted with the upcoming West Africa Economic Summit (WAES), scheduled for June 20–21, 2025, in Abuja. The summit fulfills a pledge made by Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the 2023 Bissau Summit, aimed to unlock the region’s economic potential by convening leaders from the public and private sectors, including investors, regulators, financial institutions, and startups. The event will feature a dedicated deal room, hosted by the Nigerian Sovereign Wealth Fund, to drive investment-ready projects and ensure actionable outcomes. Cultural showcases by regional artists will highlight the region’s creative and entrepreneurial spirit.

During the opening ceremony, Mr. Charles Ndiaye was sworn in as a new member of the ECOWAS Regional Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERERA) Council. He was administered the oath of office by the President of the ECOWAS Court of Justice, Honorable Justice Ricardo Claudio Monteiro Gonçalvès and was formally presented to the council by the President of the ECOWAS Commission.

The session concluded with a call from the Chair for members to expedite the review of all memoranda to ensure the timely and efficient conclusion of the Council’s deliberations.