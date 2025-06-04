ECOWAS@50: AU, Nigeria, UN, and global diplomats hail ECOWAS as Africa’s model for regional integration at high-level roundtable conference in Lagos, Nigeria

02 Jun, 2025

In commemoration of its 50th anniversary, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Commission), in collaboration with Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, convened a landmark ROUNDTABLE CONFERENCE ON “ECOWAS, AN AFRICAN MODEL @ 50: RESILIENCE AND FUTURE PROSPECTS” on May 28, 2025, at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) in Lagos.

The historic gathering brought together eminent statesmen, senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, scholars, and civil society leaders to reflect on ECOWAS’s five-decade journey and chart the path forward.In a poignant and symbolic moment, General Yakubu Gowon, Nigeria’s former Head of State and the only surviving founding father of ECOWAS, graced the occasion.

Panellists engaged in a robust dialogue on key themes such as regional security, economic integration, democratic consolidation, youth empowerment, and the future of multilateralism in West Africa. Speakers emphasized the need for renewed political will, inclusive governance, and a reimagined vision of integration that reflects the aspirations of West African citizens. The event also served as an opportunity to pay tribute to ECOWAS’s legacy of mediation and peacebuilding, from Liberia and Sierra Leone to Mali and The Gambia, and to acknowledge the vital role of Nigeria as a founding and leading member state.

Speaking at the commemorative roundtable, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu TOURAY, President of the ECOWAS Commission, emphasized the urgent need for unity in addressing insecurity and instability in the region.

“No single nation can combat insecurity alone. We can only do this through collaboration There is need for us to work together. Our response must be according to the threats we are facing. if ECOWAS was not with us, it would have been invented because there is need for ECOWAS. ECOWAS cannot be substituted because despite all our challenges, ECOWAS is still a model of Regional Economic Community on the African continent.”

Dr. Touray also revealed plans for a Special Summit on the Future of ECOWAS, aimed at reflecting on the organization’s achievements over the past 50 years and charting a clear, visionary path forward.

H.E. Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, reflected on ECOWAS’s remarkable journey. “This forum has granted us the opportunity to

critically assess ECOWAS’s role in peacekeeping, economic integration, and democratic governance, while confronting emerging challenges such as political instability and economic disparities. ECOWAS has made significant contributions to peacekeeping, economic integration , harmonization of sectoral policies and promotion of democratic governance to strengthen regional solidarity”

Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Ambassador Selma Malika HADDADI, praised ECOWAS as the continent’s benchmark for regional integration.

She said, “When it comes assessing the achievements of ECOWAS at 50, I can comfortably say that what the African Union has envisioned by the founding fathers to achieve is precisely what ECOWAS has been able to achieve in terms of the level of integration, the free movement of people, the customs union and monetary union – all these elements are precisely what we are looking for as a continental organisation. ECOWAS is very frequently used as our reference when we have discussions at the African Union regarding Regional Economic Communities and how to finance the Union through Community levy which ECOWAS has already implemented.”

Mr. Leonardo Santos SIMÃO, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of UNOWAS lauded ECOWAS’s patient diplomacy and mediation efforts to restore unity in the region, describing such progress as a hallmark of a mature and resilient organization.

“I want to use this opportunity to praise and salute the steps taken so far by ECOWAS by engaging in peaceful and constant dialogue and mediation with the three countries that have left ECOWAS with the aim of reuniting them with the Community. This is an achievement that only a mature organisation such as ECOWAS can go through.”

H.E. Mr. Jean-Claude Kassi BROU, former President of the ECOWAS Commission, celebrated ECOWAS’s infrastructural and economic milestones, including the West African Power Pool (WAPP) and transformative corridor projects like Lagos-Abidjan and Dakar-Lagos. He added that ECOWAS’s peace interventions in Sierra Leone, Liberia, and The Gambia underscore its pivotal role in regional stability.

In his remarks, Nigeria’s former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Board Chair of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs highlighted ECOWAS’s consistent stance against unconstitutional changes in government, its promotion of democracy, and its economic reforms through trade liberalization and the Common External Tariff. Echoing the call for accelerated progress, Aminata TOURÉ, former Prime Minister of Senegal, emphasized the need to urgently address youth unemployment, poverty, and the marginalization of women to ensure inclusive regional development.

As ECOWAS turns 50, the resounding consensus from regional and international leaders is clear: ECOWAS remains a cornerstone of African unity, economic transformation, and peace. Its journey, while not without challenges, continues to inspire the continent and the world.