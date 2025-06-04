ECOWAS 50th anniversary flag hoisting ceremony in Liberia

02 Jun, 2025

Liberia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs proudly hosted the flag hoisting ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), celebrating its remarkable journey and Liberia’s invaluable contributions to its success.

The event which took place at the ministry of foreign affairs in Liberia on the 28th of May, 2025 marked five decades of ECOWAS fostering regional integration, economic development, and peace-building initiatives across West Africa. Liberia has played a pivotal role in advancing the mission of ECOWAS, advocating for stability, trade, and cooperation among member states.

Speaking at the ceremony, Her Excellency Josephine Nkrumah, ECOWAS Ambassador to Liberia, highlighted the organization’s milestones and Liberia’s integral role in strengthening diplomatic ties within the region. “Liberia has been a cornerstone in ECOWAS’ pursuit of unity and prosperity. As we reflect on our collective achievements, we must continue to uphold the spirit of cooperation for a stronger and more resilient West Africa,” she stated.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Deweh Gray, also addressed attendees, emphasizing Liberia’s unwavering commitment to regional progress. “The success of ECOWAS is intertwined with Liberia’s steadfast engagement. Our nation has been a key player in peacekeeping efforts, economic collaborations, and policy-making that have shaped the region. This anniversary is not just a celebration—it is a reaffirmation of our dedication to regional unity,” she remarked.

The flag hoisting ceremony served as a symbolic reminder of ECOWAS’ enduring legacy and Liberia’s role in fostering stability and economic growth. As ECOWAS enters its next chapter, Liberia remains committed to its principles and looks forward to a future of strengthened partnerships and shared prosperity.