ECOWAS REPRESENTATION IN CABO VERDE STRENGTHENS OUTREACH ACTION FOR WOMEN IN VULNERABLE SITUATIONS

Praia, 11 August 2026 – As part of the initiatives organized by the ECOWAS Representation in Cabo Verde to mark the celebrations of African Women’s Day, solidarity and outreach activities were carried out on 7 August 2026 with women in vulnerable situations at the Women’s Wing of Praia Central Prison and the Fazenda Mãe Esperança Shelter Centre.

As part of these two initiatives, the ECOWAS Representation in Cabo Verde mobilized a total donation of approximately USD 2,200, intended for the purchase of food supplies and hygiene products for the two beneficiary institutions. The contribution was distributed between the Women’s Wing of Praia Central Prison and the Fazenda Mãe Esperança Shelter Centre, representing a concrete gesture of solidarity and support for women facing greater vulnerability.

Fazenda Mãe Esperança provides support to women in vulnerable situations who are undergoing treatment for substance use, serving as a space for support, recovery and reintegration. The Representation’s presence at the center helped strengthen the human dimension of the initiative, recognizing the dignity, recovery and social reintegration of women.

According to the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Cabo Verde, Ambassador João Ribeiro Butiam Co, these actions demonstrate that the celebration of African Women’s Day should go beyond the symbolic level and translate into concrete gestures of solidarity and outreach towards women facing situations of greater vulnerability. The Resident Representative stressed that the Representation’s intervention seeks to give concrete expression, within the Cabo Verdean context, to ECOWAS’s commitment to women’s empowerment, social inclusion and the promotion of human dignity.

The activities carried out on 7 August complement the African Women’s Day celebration initiative organized by the Representation on 31 July, reinforcing an approach that combines awareness-raising, dialogue, cultural appreciation and concrete solidarity for the benefit of women.