ECOWAS REPRESENTATION IN CABO VERDE PROMOTES CELEBRATION OF AFRICAN WOMEN’S DAY

Praia, 11 August 2026 – The ECOWAS Representation in Cabo Verde held an awareness-raising, reflection and cultural celebration event dedicated to African Women’s Day on 31 July 2026, at the Atrium of Shopping Cidades – Sucupira, in the city of Praia. The event also formed part of the celebrations of International Women’s Day and Cabo Verdean Women’s Day.

The initiative, included in the Representation’s 2026 Annual Plan, provided an opportunity to reaffirm ECOWAS’s commitment to promoting gender equality, women’s empowerment and the prevention of Gender-Based Violence (GBV), in line with the principles of the ECOWAS Vision 2050, which places West African citizens at the centre of the regional integration process.

The programme featured institutional addresses, thematic presentations, testimonies on integration experiences, cultural activities, a theatrical performance, musical performances, a batuku show, and a parade showcasing traditional attire from ECOWAS Member States, providing a space to celebrate the cultural diversity of the sub-region.

In his address, the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Cabo Verde, Ambassador João Ribeiro BUTIAM CO, stressed the need to translate the commitments made by the Organisation into concrete actions, underscoring the importance of integrating a gender perspective into development policies, programmes and actions. The Ambassador also acknowledged the contribution of the Cabo Verdean authorities, institutions, partners and, in particular, the ECOWAS Representation team, which is predominantly composed of women, to the successful organisation of the event.

The organisation of this activity further reinforces the role of the ECOWAS Representation in Cabo Verde as a platform for dialogue, awareness-raising and engagement between ECOWAS, national institutions and communities. It contributes to promoting the values of regional integration and raising greater awareness of issues relating to women’s rights, gender equality and social inclusion.

The Representation extends its appreciation to all institutions, partners, artists, organisations and civil society members who contributed to the success of the initiative, reaffirming its commitment to building a “ECOWAS of the Peoples that ensures the promotion of Peace and Prosperity for all!”.