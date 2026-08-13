The President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, H.E. Dr Omar Alieu TOURAY, was received in audience on Wednesday 12th of August 2026 in Abidjan by H.E. Mr Alassane OUATTARA, President of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire.

This meeting took place as Dr TOURAY’s four-year term as head of the ECOWAS Commission came to an end in July 2026. On this occasion, the President of the Commission expressed his deep gratitude to President Alassane OUATTARA for the constant and valuable support provided to ECOWAS, as well as to his team, throughout his term of office. He also praised the commitment of the Ivorian Government and people to regional integration.

Dr TOURAY noted that his term of office had been marked by numerous political, economic, social and security challenges. He emphasised that the Commission’s efforts to address these challenges had benefited from the support and guidance of the region’s Heads of State and Government, including the President of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to discuss several issues of regional interest, notably the economic, political, social and security challenges facing West Africa.

The President of the Commission stated that he had sought President OUATTARA’s views and guidance on these various issues. He expressed his conviction that ECOWAS would continue to benefit from the leadership and commitment of the Ivorian Head of State to peace, stability, shared prosperity and regional integration.

It should be noted that the Minister and Chief of Staff to the President of the Republic, Mr Fidèle SARASSORO, and the Minister of State attached to the Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, responsible for African Integration and Ivorians Abroad, Mr Adama DOSSO, took part in the meeting.