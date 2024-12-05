ECOWAS Sustainable Energy Forum (ESEF) 2024: Towards a Just Energy Transition in West Africa

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, November 29, 2024 – The 9th edition of the ECOWAS Sustainable Energy Forum (ESEF) 2024 successfully concluded at the Abidjan Exhibition Center on November 28-29, 2024. The event brought together global stakeholders to discuss and promote sustainable energy solutions in the ECOWAS region under the theme “Towards a Just Energy Transition in West Africa.”

The opening ceremony featured distinguished speakers, including Jean Francis Sempore, Executive Director of the ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE), Dr. Sediko Douka, ECOWAS Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy, and Digitalization, and the Ivorian Minister of Mines, Petroleum, and Energy.

In his speech, Jean Francis Sempore emphasized the importance of the forum, stating: “ESEF 2024 is an essential platform for catalyzing efforts toward sustainable energy in the region. By fostering collaboration and innovation, we are laying the foundations for a brighter and more sustainable future.”

ECOWAS Commissioner Dr. Sediko Douka highlighted the ECOWAS commitment to sustainable development, affirming: “Achieving a just energy transition is crucial for economic growth and social inclusion in West Africa. This forum embodies our collective dedication to addressing the region’s energy challenges.”

For his part, Mamadou SANGAFOWA COULIBALY, Ivorian Minister of Mines, Petroleum, and Energy, praised regional collaboration, stating: “Ivory Coast is proud to host ESEF 2024, a flagship event that strengthens partnerships and consolidates our shared vision for sustainable energy solutions.”

The two-day forum featured a rich and diverse program, including:

• Ministerial Dialogues: Discussions on the just energy transition in West Africa and the interconnection between energy, water, and food.

• Special Sessions: Focused on energy efficiency, electric mobility, and the Regional Off-Grid Electrification Access Project (ROGEAP).

• Stakeholder Dialogues: Contributions from key organizations such as USAID, GIZ, BOAD, 2iE, the World Bank, KfW, IRENA, and other regional bodies.

A highlight of ESEF 2024 was the Awards Ceremony, where ECREEE recognized individuals, projects, and organizations for their outstanding contributions to promoting sustainable energy in the region.

The forum concluded with the presentation of a roadmap detailing concrete steps to achieve a just energy transition in the near future. This roadmap focuses on sustainability, innovation, and inclusion as central pillars for the region’s energy transformation.

ESEF 2024 once again confirmed its status as a flagship event for sustainable energy in West Africa, fostering collaboration and driving impactful change.