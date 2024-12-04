Commitment to Promoting ECOWAS Ideals: University of Abomey-Calavi Students Establish ‘The ECOWAS Universities Club in the Republic of Benin

04 Dec, 2024

On the morning of Tuesday, November 13, 2024, the ECOWAS Resident Representative to Benin, alongside the Vice-Rector for International Cooperation and the Vice Dean of the Faculty of Law and Political Science (FADESP), officially inaugurated the ‘ECOWAS Universities Club’ at the University of Abomey-Calavi (UAC).

This club, among the first in the sub-region, is a student-led initiative aimed at promoting ECOWAS activities and initiatives, contributing to the civic education of its members, and engaging in socio-educational and cultural activities both within and beyond university settings.

During the inauguration, Ms. Nelly KELOME, UAC’s Vice-Rector for International Cooperation, highlighted that this commendable initiative will enhance understanding of ECOWAS and its overall functioning through the organization of conferences and informational workshops dedicated to the youth.

Ambassador Amadou DIONGUE expressed satisfaction with the students’ progress, acknowledging the significant efforts required to establish a youth organization. He emphasized that, through the adoption of its Vision 2050, ECOWAS reaffirms its commitment to transition from an ECOWAS of States to an ECOWAS of Peoples—an ambition achievable only with the mobilization of the entire Community, particularly the youth. He urged young people to demonstrate leadership and boldness to realize the objectives of prosperity and freedom in the region. The Ambassador also reaffirmed ECOWAS’s commitment to supporting this youth initiative by assisting the club’s activities and expressed gratitude to the University of Abomey-Calavi and its Rector for their unwavering support.

Mr. Joseph KINNOU, President of the Club’s Executive Board, noted that the club will provide young academics with opportunities not only to access information but also to receive training and reflect on critical regional issues. He stated that the establishment of this club signifies the youth’s recognition of their essential role within the community and their desire to initiate actions that foster regional development. He concluded by calling for collective efforts to build a better future for both the club and the Community.

In the coming years, the club plans to establish branches across various universities in Benin to reach more students.