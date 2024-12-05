ECOWAS Ambassadors Discuss the Political and Security Situation in the West African Region

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) faces several major challenges that threaten its security and stability, including terrorism, attacks on the democratic process in some cases, the situation of the youth, and the harmful consequences of armed conflicts in Libya, Sudan and Ukraine.

This was the key message delivered by the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Abdel-Fatau Musah, on Tuesday 3 December 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria, at the opening of the 41st session of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council at Ambassadorial level.

On behalf of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Oumar Alieu Touray, Dr Musah commended the significant efforts made by the Community and its Member States to ensure prosperity for all and regional peace and stability.

While acknowledging that ECOWAS is at a crossroads, he highlighted the successful conduct of peaceful elections in several Member States, including Liberia, Togo, and Senegal, while also noting the upcoming presidential and legislative elections in Ghana, scheduled for 7 December 2024. “The positive electoral processes in our region are achievements we must safeguard”, he suggested.

Shifting focus, he called for a compassionate and dedicated approach to addressing the needs of West African youth. “We must find solutions to the challenges faced by young people within the community, ensuring they are not recruited by forces of evil,” Dr Musah emphasised.

He urged the Ambassadors of ECOWAS Member States to put forward constructive recommendations that will be reviewed at the Ministerial level.

Musa Sani Nuhu, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to ECOWAS and Chairman of both the Permanent Representatives Committee and the Mediation and Security Council at Ambassadorial level, also expressed the same concern. “I encourage you to approach the issues that will be presented to us with openness and engage in meaningful debate, in order to make relevant recommendations to our ministers”, he stated.

The agenda for the 41st session of the Mediation and Security Council of ECOWAS at ambassadorial level covers a wide range of issues. These include issues relating to the political, security and humanitarian situation in the West African region.

The creation of national early warning and response centres and a Special Court for The Gambia to prosecute those responsible for gross human rights violations are also on the agenda.

There will also be presentations on the Intergovernmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA). The Ambassadors will also be updated on the status of the establishment of the Economic, Social and Cultural Council of ECOWAS (ECOSOCC).

The session will also examine the draft agenda and work programme of the 53rd Mediation and Security Council at Ministerial level.

It should be noted that the Mediation and Security Council of ECOWAS plays a crucial role in conflict prevention and resolution at regional level. Sessions at Ambassadorial level are used to prepare ministerial meetings and make recommendations on policies to be adopted to maintain peace and stability within the community.