ECOWAS STRENGTHENS PROCUREMENT EXPERTISE ACROSS ITS INSTITUTIONS AND AGENCIES TO IMPROVE PLANNING, ENHANCE EFFICIENCY AND OPTIMISE RESOURCES

To strengthen procurement planning and promote efficiency, transparency and value for money in the implementation of its programmes and projects, the ECOWAS Commission organised a regional capacity-building workshop for procurement specialists from ECOWAS institutions and agencies in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, from 26 to 30 October 2026. The workshop was organised by the Procurement Division of the Directorate of Administration and General Services, with support from Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

“Effective procurement planning is essential to the timely implementation of programmes and projects and to ensuring efficiency, transparency, accountability and value for money,” said Mr Seydou Kassory BANGOURA, Director of Administration and General Services, at the opening of the workshop. Speaking on behalf of the ECOWAS Commissioner for Internal Services, Mr Kalilou SYLLA, he explained that procurement planning connects approved budgets and operational priorities with the procurement activities required across the ECOWAS Commission, its agencies and institutions.

This training workshop was held in the wake of deliberations on the recommendations arising from the mock audit and in view of the need to strengthen public procurement planning ahead of the adoption of the budgets of the Agencies and Institutions by the ECOWAS Administration and Finance Committee in December 2026. Overall, the technical discussions at this capacity-building workshop focused on the preparation of the ECOWAS procurement plan and on the procedures for transferring goods and merchandise purchased by ECOWAS between Member States.

More specifically, the workshop strengthened participants’ understanding of the purpose, structure and preparation of the ECOWAS procurement plan. It also developed their practical skills in translating approved work plans and budgets into realistic, actionable procurement plans. The sessions promoted a consistent approach to procurement planning across ECOWAS agencies and institutions, ensuring alignment with approved budgets, work plans and implementation schedules.

A dedicated technical session addressed applicable procedures, documentation requirements and practical arrangements relating to customs duties, taxes and charges, with a view to facilitating timely cross-border movements in accordance with applicable requirements.

A session facilitated by GIZ also provided an opportunity for ECOWAS and procurement specialists to discuss agreed priorities for institutional support and follow-up actions arising from relevant mock audit recommendations.

At the institutional level, the workshop helped improve the quality and timeliness of procurement planning, strengthen coordination between procurement teams and requesting departments, and support more effective implementation of approved budgets across ECOWAS entities.