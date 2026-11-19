The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) participated in the 40th Edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF), held from 6 to 15 November 2026 in Lagos, Nigeria. Through its Pavilion, the Commission facilitated the participation of selected export-ready Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) from ECOWAS Member States, providing a platform to showcase Made-in-ECOWAS products, engage potential buyers and investors, and explore business and trade opportunities across Africa.

Recognised as a major platform for promoting intra-African trade and private sector collaboration, the Lagos International Trade Fair brings together policymakers, trade promotion institutions, investors, financial institutions, SMEs and development partners. The 2026 edition provided an opportunity for the ECOWAS Commission to advance its regional trade and export development agenda and promote West African enterprise competitiveness.

At the opening of the ECOWAS Pavilion, the Director of Trade, Mr. Kolawole A. Sofola, speaking on behalf of the Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Mr. Dehpue Yenpea ZUO, welcomed the participating SMEs and reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to strengthening their market access, business partnerships and competitiveness. The Commission also delivered a goodwill message at the Fair’s closing ceremony, reiterating its support for trade promotion, enterprise development, trade facilitation and regional economic integration.

Over the period of the Fair, the Commission facilitated business development, capacity-building and market-access activities, including individual coaching on product presentation, exhibition techniques, packaging and market positioning. The SMEs also participated in side events organised by the ECOWAS Commission with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), the Federation of Businesswomen Entrepreneurs (FEBWE), packaging-sector stakeholders, as well as the “Mentor Match-up Challenge”, a private-sector-driven initiative promoting cross-border trade through mentorship and business collaboration. These sessions provided insights into product standards, packaging solutions, business networking, mentorship and collaboration opportunities.

Through these engagements the entrepreneurs were introduced to digital platforms including Afreximbank’s African Trade Gateway (ATG), the B2B Matchmaking Tool of the West African Competitiveness Observatory (WACOB), and the 50 million African Women Speak Digital Platform (50mAWSP). These tools facilitate access to trade information, connect businesses with potential buyers and sellers, and expand business networks. Familiarisation visits to leading supermarkets and established retail outlets in Lagos also exposed the entrepreneurs to modern retail practices and standards, providing practical insights into product presentation, positioning, packaging and strategies for accessing wider markets.

The ECOWAS Pavilion welcomed over 1,950 visitors, providing participating SMEs with valuable product exposure and opportunities to engage potential buyers and investors. It also raised awareness of the role of ECOWAS Trade Promotion Organisations (TPOs) in facilitating market access, supporting export development and promoting intra-regional trade.

As part of its public awareness and regional integration efforts, the Pavilion also welcomed 667 students from 13 schools. Interactive discussions introduced the students to ECOWAS’s regional integration agenda and initiatives to promote trade, economic development and cooperation across West Africa, enhancing their understanding of the Community and its relevance to young people.

Beyond providing an exhibition platform, the ECOWAS pavilion supported SME capacity development, market exposure, business networking and digital connectivity. It further advances efforts to help SMEs, particularly women- and youth-led enterprises, overcome market-access barriers, build strategic partnerships and position Made-in-ECOWAS products competitively across Africa, in line with the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).