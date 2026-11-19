The Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Anthony Oluwatosin Ogunjimi, received the Director-General of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), Dr. Joseph Ochogwu, and his delegation at the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja, where discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in early warning, conflict prevention and regional security.

During the meeting, the Vice-President recognised IPCR’s role in conflict research, peacebuilding and the promotion of peaceful coexistence in Nigeria. He noted that the changing security landscape in West Africa calls for stronger links between national institutions and regional mechanisms, particularly in identifying emerging threats and supporting preventive action.

H.E. Ogunjimi expressed his support for closer collaboration between the ECOWAS Early Warning Directorate, IPCR and other relevant Nigerian agencies, with emphasis on sharing information, strengthening joint analysis and making better use of existing national expertise and resources.

He noted that effective early warning depends not only on gathering information but also on ensuring that the right institutions are connected and able to respond before emerging tensions escalate into crises.

The discussions also explored opportunities for joint research, sustainable early warning operations, technical exchanges and capacity building to strengthen Nigeria’s role in regional early warning and response

The engagement reflects ECOWAS’ continued efforts to deepen cooperation with national institutions and reinforce practical partnerships in support of peace, security and the objectives of ECOWAS Vision 2050.