An ECOWAS Standby Force (ESF) inspection team, led by the Chief of Staff, ECOWAS Standby Force, Brigadier General Sheikh Sulaiman Massaquoi, conducted an inspection of selected Nigerian military units and assets pledged to the Force from 6th to 14th November 2026.

The inspection, conducted in Okitipupa, Ondo state and Lagos state, Nigeria covered the infantry component at 19 Battalion Rear, the Nigerian Air Force’s rotary-wing and fixed-wing capabilities, the Nigerian Navy vessel NNS CENTENARY and the Nigerian Army Signals Squadron. The delegation also paid courtesy calls on senior military authorities of the respective formations and commands visited including the Combined Maritime Task Force.

The exercise assessed personnel, training, equipment, communications, logistics, maintenance and operational availability. While the inspected units and assets demonstrated relevant capabilities and ongoing preparations for regional operations, the team identified areas requiring further attention, particularly in medical support, communications, equipment serviceability, maintenance, logistics, training and sustainment.

During the engagements, Brigadier General Massaquoi commended the Armed Forces of Nigeria for their cooperation and longstanding contributions to ECOWAS peace and security initiatives. He also expressed appreciation to the Chief of Defence Staff for his collaboration and continued support towards the successful conduct of the inspection and the strengthening of cooperation between the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the ECOWAS Standby Force.

Brigadier General Massaquoi emphasised that the inspection was aimed at identifying capability gaps, facilitating appropriate corrective measures and strengthening the preparedness and operational readiness of the pledged capabilities for potential regional deployment.

The inspection reaffirmed the importance of Nigeria’s pledged land, air, maritime and communications capabilities to the ECOWAS regional security architecture. It also provided an opportunity to further strengthen cooperation and operational coordination between the ECOWAS Standby Force and the Armed Forces of Nigeria in support of regional peace, security and collective operational preparedness.