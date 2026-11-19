His Excellency Mr Anthony Oluwatosin Ogunjimi, Vice-President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, received, on Wednesday 18th November 2026, at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja, His Excellency Ambassador Yakubu Dadu, Consul-General of Nigeria in Germany, as part of a courtesy visit.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between ECOWAS and the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as well as on regional priorities relating to peace, security and economic integration.

Ambassador Yakubu Dadu congratulated Vice-President Ogunjimi on his appointment and commended the actions taken since he assumed office. He reaffirmed the willingness of Nigeria and its key diplomatic representatives to support the ECOWAS Commission in implementing its strategic priorities.

He also welcomed the resumption of discussions with a view to future collaboration with the member states of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) and expressed Nigeria’s willingness to contribute to efforts towards dialogue, stability and regional cooperation.

In response, Vice-President Ogunjimi thanked the Consul-General for his encouragement and commitment to ECOWAS. He emphasised the importance of the support provided by Nigeria’s highest authorities, notably His Excellency Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Minister for Foreign Affairs, in the implementation of regional projects, notably the Lagos–Abidjan corridor, a strategic piece of infrastructure for facilitating trade, the movement of people and economic integration in West Africa.

The two sides also discussed measures likely to strengthen security in Nigeria and in other ECOWAS Member States. They highlighted the role of the Commission’s early warning system in conflict prevention, risk analysis and support for Member States.

Discussions also focused on opportunities to improve airport infrastructure, particularly in Abuja and Lagos, given its importance for regional trade, the movement of people and the sub-region’s economic attractiveness.

Both parties agreed to continue their discussions with a view to identifying concrete areas of cooperation to promote peace, security and sustainable development in West Africa.