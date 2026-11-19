On 12 November 2026, the Director General of the Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA), Mr. Mam Cherno JALLOW, led a delegation on courtesy visits to H.E. Mr. Mouhamadou Makhtar CISSÉ, Minister of the Interior and Public Security, and H.E. Mr. Moussa SARR, Minister of Justice and Keeper of the Seals of the Republic of Senegal, at their respective offices.

The delegation comprised, in addition to the Director General, Mr. Giwa Siman SECHAP, Director of Evaluation and Compliance (DEC), Dr. Jeffrey O. ISIMA, Acting Director of Policy and Research (Ag. DPR), as well as the Director General’s Executive Assistant and the Dakar Protocol Assistant.

During both meetings, the Director General expressed profound appreciation to the Government and people of Senegal for their unwavering support to GIABA and its activities over the years.

The Director General informed the Ministers of the upcoming 46th GIABA Plenary Meeting, scheduled to take place from 22nd to 27th November 2026, as well as the 32nd GIABA Ministerial Committee (GMC) Meeting, scheduled for 28th November 2026. The Ministers were reminded of their membership of the GMC and were cordially invited to attend the meeting.

The Director General commended the Government of Senegal for its strong commitment to combating economic and financial crimes and acknowledged the country’s sustained efforts in strengthening its AML/CFT framework. He congratulated Senegal on its removal from the FAFT grey list and highlighted its role as a model for other French-speaking countries in the sub-region in the fight against financial crime.

In their respective remarks, both Ministers congratulated the Director General on his appointment and wished him a successful tenure at the helm of GIABA. They reaffirmed the commitment of the Senegalese authorities to continue supporting GIABA in the effective discharge of its mandate and assured the delegation that collaboration with CENTIF-Senegal would be further strengthened.