The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has convened a three-day regional technical meeting in Abuja, Nigeria, from November 18 to 20, 2026, to examine and validate the overall architecture and technical specifications of the ECOWAS Earth Observation Satellite, ECOSAT-1. The meeting brings together experts in space and satellite infrastructure from ECOWAS Member States, representatives of the ECOWAS Commission, and technical specialists from Nigeria’s National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA).

Aligned with the ECOWAS Vision 2050, the ECOSAT-1 initiative seeks to strengthen regional technological sovereignty through the development of a regional capacity to generate and access reliable geospatial data. The satellite is expected to support Member States in addressing key challenges, including epidemiological surveillance, access to health and education services, sustainable management of natural resources, environmental protection, disaster prevention and early warning, agricultural development, food security, conflict monitoring, and regional peace and security.

In his opening remarks, the Commissionner, Prof.Nassirou Bako-Arifaro welcomed the experts and representatives of Member States, emphasizing the strategic importance of ECOSAT-1 in strengthening the region’s technological independence and capacity to respond to shared development challenges.

He commended the partnership between the ECOWAS Commission and NASRDA, which was entrusted with conducting the technical study on the satellite’s overall architecture and specifications. He called on the experts to critically examine the report, provide constructive observations and technical recommendations, and contribute to its formal validation ahead of its submission to ECOWAS Ministers in charge of Science, Technology and Innovation for consideration and adoption.

Addressing the meeting, the Director General and Chief Executive of NASRDA, Professor Matthew Olumide Adepoju, highlighted the importance of developing regional space capabilities to address the environmental and security challenges facing West Africa. He noted that the region, which covers approximately 2.3 million square kilometres, faces recurring floods, droughts, and illegal fishing activities, stressing that space technology offers practical tools for monitoring these challenges and supporting timely responses.

He further observed that West African countries remain heavily dependent on commercial space operators in Europe and the United States for satellite imagery and related services. This dependence, he explained, can limit the region’s control over costs and access to critical information, particularly during emergency situations when timely satellite imagery is essential. He described ECOSAT-1 as an important initiative designed to change this situation and improve the region’s ability to access data about its own territory.

It should be noted that the ECOSAT-1 initiative stems from recommendations made at the Third Meeting of ECOWAS Ministers in charge of Science, Technology and Innovation, held on December 8, 2018, in Cotonou, Benin. As part of the preparatory process, an initial study conducted in 2023 identified the needs of Member States, followed by a technical study on the satellite’s overall architecture and technical specifications, undertaken by NASRDA at the request of the ECOWAS Commission.

The objectives of the current meeting are to examine the proposed hardware and software architecture, assess existing regional space infrastructure and human resources, review the satellite’s three-dimensional prototype and proposed ground receiving station locations, and validate the regional capacity-building plan and overall project budget. Participants will also consider potential technical and financial partnerships to support the implementation of the programme.

During the opening ceremony, the Director General of NASRDA, Professor Matthew Olumide Adepoju, formally unveiled and presented a 3D-printed prototype of the ECOSAT-1 satellite to the Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs (CHDSA), Professor Nassirou Bako-Arifari.

At the end of the three-day proceedings, the experts are expected to consolidate and technically validate the satellite’s overall architecture and specifications, assess the proposed ground station locations and 3D prototype, and strengthen the project’s capacity-building, budgetary and partnership frameworks. The validated technical report will subsequently be submitted to ECOWAS Ministers in charge of Science, Technology and Innovation for consideration and adoption.

Through ECOSAT-1, ECOWAS is pursuing stronger regional cooperation in space science and technology, improved access to strategic geospatial information, and enhanced capacity among Member States to harness satellite technology in support of sustainable development, resilience, peace and security across West Africa.