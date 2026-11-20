The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) successfully convened a Meeting with Member States and Financial Partners on the 12thto 13th of November 2026 in Praia, Cabo Verde, to advance the launch of the Container Liner Service for the Praia–Dakar Short Sea Shipping Maritime Link Project by June 2027 in Line with the Council of Ministers Directive at their June 2026 meeting in Freetown. The meeting brought together senior officials from ECOWAS Member States, Port Authorities, Maritime operators, regional development Institutions, and international financial partners committed to strengthening maritime connectivity in West Africa.

In order to deliver the launch of the Container Liner Shipping Service, the meeting agreed on a phased approach for the Operation of the Maritime Link Services starting with the Container Liner Service and the introduction of the RoPax Service after year two (2).

The meeting also recommended the setting up of Joint Venture Company comprising existing Operators in Cape Verde, The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, and Senegal, with gradual expansion to other coastal States.

It was also agreed for Member State Authorities to ensure upgrade of Port Infrastructure and Equipment’s through implementation of a well-coordinated costed plan.

The meeting discussed and agreed for the Project to be delivered through a Joint Maritime Cooperation Agreement that accommodates existing legal and regulatory frameworks. Additionally, stakeholder engagements with Project Member States will be held to ensure Market and Demand readiness for the shipping services.

Lastly, the meeting agreed on the need to establish a dedicated Project Delivery Unit by end of December 2026 with the mandate to oversee all modalities and coordination mechanisms to ensure deployment of Container Service by June 2027.

During the two‑day sessions, participants examined the operational, regulatory, and financial requirements for launching the service. Discussions covered port infrastructure readiness, vessel deployment options, cargo consolidation strategies, customs and border facilitation, digitalization of maritime processes, and compliance with international safety and environmental standards. Member States also reviewed proposed operational and financing models to ensure long‑term sustainability and commercial viability.

Financial partners and technical institutions reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the Praia–Dakar Maritime Link Project, recognizing its potential to strengthen regional value chains, improve resilience of island economies, and expand opportunities for small and medium‑sized enterprises engaged in inter‑regional trade. The meetings underscored the importance of coordinated investment and technical assistance to accelerate the project’s implementation.

The meetings concluded with a clear agreement on a consolidated roadmap outlining the next steps toward the launch of the container liner service. These include finalizing operational protocols, confirming vessel arrangements, establishing a cargo booking and information system, and maintaining close coordination among ECOWAS, Member States, and financial partners. The launch of the service will mark a major milestone in ECOWAS’ efforts to enhance regional maritime connectivity and promote sustainable economic development.

The Praia–Dakar Maritime Link Project is an ECOWAS‑supported initiative designed to improve maritime transport efficiency, strengthen regional trade flows, and promote sustainable development through short sea shipping solutions. The project aligns with ECOWAS’ broader regional integration agenda and contributes to the modernization of maritime infrastructure across West Africa