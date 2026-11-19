The Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Anthony Oluwatosin Ogunjimi, received a delegation from the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP) at the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja, where discussions focused on strengthening their longstanding partnership and aligning future priorities in regional early warning and conflict prevention.

The delegation was led by Mrs. Florence Iheme, the Chair of the Regional Board, accompanied by Mrs. Levinia Addae-Mensah, Executive Director, and Mr. Ifeanyi Okechukwu, Programme Director .

During the meeting, the Vice-President acknowledged WANEP’s contributions to peacebuilding in West Africa and described the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Early Warning as a flagship partnership. The arrangement has served as a reference for similar cooperation models adopted by other Regional Economic Communities across Africa, demonstrating the value and sustainability of the ECOWAS–WANEP relationship.

The WANEP delegation also briefed the Vice-President on its programmes and activities planned for the coming year, highlighting opportunities for closer cooperation with ECOWAS. These initiatives are expected to provide additional avenues for the ECOWAS Early Warning Directorate to strengthen regional early warning and response efforts, drawing on WANEP’s experience and networks across West Africa.

A key focus of the discussions was on shared approaches to the development of the next five-year strategic plans by ECOWAS Early Warning Directorate as well as aligning WANEP’s contribution to the Directorate to its new strategic plan of 2026-2030. H.E. Ogunjimi stressed the need for both institutions to coordinate their planning processes, identify common priorities and explore opportunities for joint programmes aligned with ECOWAS Vision 2050.

He noted that closer alignment would allow both institutions to build on their experience, make better use of available resources and strengthen the connection between early warning and preventive action.

The Vice-President welcomed continued engagement between WANEP and the Early Warning Directorate and assured the delegation of his Office’s support in pursuing the opportunities identified during the meeting, particularly as both institutions prepare for the implementation of their next strategic planning cycle.