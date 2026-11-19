New York, United States of America, 10 November 2026 – The Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Oluwatosin Anthony Ogunjimi, held high-level consultations with the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, H.E. Amina J. Mohammed, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on 10 November 2026, aimed at deepening the strategic partnership between ECOWAS and the United Nations and exploring new opportunities for institutional cooperation in support of regional integration and sustainable development.

The Vice-President was accompanied by a high-level delegation from the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in Abuja, alongside H.E. Ambassador Kinza Jawara-Njai, ECOWAS Permanent Observer to the United Nations.

During the discussions, the Vice-President outlined the strategic priorities of the Commission’s new management, particularly institutional effectiveness, regional integration and economic development. He commended the longstanding ECOWAS–UN partnership, notably through the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), and highlighted opportunities for deeper collaboration. He also shared perspectives on recent regional developments and ongoing diplomatic efforts to advance dialogue and cooperation.

The Deputy Secretary-General welcomed the Vice-President, congratulated him on his assumption of office and reaffirmed the United Nations’ commitment to strengthening partnerships with regional and sub-regional organisations, including ECOWAS. She underscored West Africa’s considerable human and economic potential, emphasising the importance of creating opportunities for its growing youth population and sustaining constructive regional dialogue.

The consultations reaffirmed the shared commitment to advancing ECOWAS–UN cooperation in support of regional priorities.

The meeting formed part of the Commission’s broader engagement with international partners to advance regional integration, peace and sustainable development across West Africa.