The President of the ECOWAS Commission Inaugurates National Early Warning Centre in Cabo Verde to Strengthen Conflict Prevention and Human Security

Praia, Cabo Verde, 30 October 2026 – The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in coordination with the Ministry of National Defence of Cabo Verde, today inaugurated the National Coordination Centre for the Early Warning Response Mechanism in Cabo Verde. The ceremony brought together members of the Government, national authorities, diplomatic representatives and international partners, reflecting a shared commitment to strengthening peace, security and stability.

In his opening address, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, General Birame Diop, highlighted the importance of the Centre in strengthening national prevention and response capacities, while contributing to the wider regional peace and security architecture. He stressed that early warning is essential to addressing emerging threats before they escalate into crises, stating: “Early warning means detecting risks, informing decision-making and triggering a timely response.”

The President of the Commission further noted that the inauguration marks an important milestone in ECOWAS’ efforts to bring early warning mechanisms closer to national realities and reinforce the link between risk detection and effective response. Cabo Verde’s Centre is the ninth National Early Warning Centre established within the ECOWAS region, under the regional process initiated following the adoption of the Supplementary Act of July 2014. Anchored institutionally at the Office of the Prime Minister, the Centre will facilitate inter-institutional cooperation, support the analysis of information and promote timely, coordinated responses to threats affecting human security.

For his part, the Minister of National Defence of Cabo Verde, H.E. Dr Manuel da Rosa, described the Centre as the materialisation of a vision for strengthening state institutions and safeguarding the security of the population. He emphasised that protecting citizens requires strategic action based on the capacity to identify emerging crises and respond effectively. He added that the establishment of the Centre enhances the country’s capacity to deter threats and reinforces its ability to anticipate and address security challenges.

Joining the event online, the Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Anthony Oluwatosin Ogunjimi, and the Auditor-General of ECOWAS Institutions, Dr. Carla Bettencourt, took part in the discussions alongside the President of the ECOWAS Commission, the Minister of National Defence and the Minister of Economy of Cabo Verde. Their participation reflected the importance attached to this initiative at both national and regional levels. The online exchange also brought together staff of the ECOWAS Early Warning Directorate and Cabo Verdean staff of ECOWAS institutions, who joined from the ECOWAS Situation Room in Abuja.

The establishment of the Centre reflects ECOWAS’ continued commitment to strengthening preventive security mechanisms across West Africa, promoting regional cooperation and placing human security at the heart of its interventions. Its operationalisation was supported by the European Union through the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA IV) programme. Through initiatives such as this, ECOWAS continues to support Member States in building resilient institutions, anticipating risks and ensuring that early warning translates into timely action for the protection of their populations.