Lomé, Togo, 30 October 2026 – The Vice-President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, H.E. Anthony Oluwatosin Ogunjimi, met and held discussions on Friday 30 October 2026 with the leaders and staff of ECOWAS specialised agencies and bodies in Togo: the ECOWAS Permanent Representation in Togo, the Regional Agency for Agriculture and Food (ARAA), the ECOWAS Infrastructure Project Preparation and Development Unit (PPDU) and the ECOWAS Burne Map.

This visit forms part of the dialogue initiated by the new leadership team of the ECOWAS Commission with the Community’s main institutions, specialised agencies and bodies, with a view to strengthening consultation, coordination and synergy in actions aimed at regional integration.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the Vice-President to share with the heads and staff of the Permanent Representation, the ARAA, the PPDU and the ECOWAS Burne Map the vision and key priorities of the Commission’s new leadership team, and to state that “In the current context, our Organisation must redouble its efforts to enhance its effectiveness, improve coordination between its various institutions, optimise the use of its resources and deliver more tangible results for the benefit of the people of our Community”.

He reiterated the key priorities that will guide ECOWAS’s future actions before emphasising that “achieving these priorities cannot be the sole responsibility of leaders. It requires the involvement, dedication and commitment of each one of you, at all levels of responsibility”.

During discussions with staff at the ECOWAS agencies in Togo, H.E. Anthony Oluwatosin Ogunjimi emphasised the importance of the contribution made by specialised institutions and agencies to the achievement of the Community’s objectives.

This visit provides an opportunity to strengthen institutional relations between the ECOWAS Commission and the ECOWAS specialised agencies in Togo, whose functions include, amongst other things, ensuring the visibility of ECOWAS in Togo, helping to translate the ECOWAS ‘Of the Peoples’ vision into concrete action, and coordinating and facilitating the implementation of the regional agricultural policy, ECOWAP, in collaboration with technical institutions, professional agricultural organisations, civil society organisations and development partners.

Through this approach of working closely with community structures, the Commission’s new leadership team reaffirms its commitment to promoting institutional governance based on dialogue, consultation and collective mobilisation in support of West Africa’s development and integration priorities.