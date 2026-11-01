ECOWAS ESTABLISHES AFRICAN FORUM FOR RESEARCH AND INNOVATION (FARI) – 2027 SCIENTIFIC COMMITTEE AND LAUNCHES PREPARATORY WORK FOR THE 3RD EDITION IN ACCRA

The ECOWAS Commission, through its Directorate of Education, Science and Culture, is holding the first meeting of the Scientific Committee for the third edition of the African Forum for Research and Innovation (FARI-2027) from the 27th to 30th of October, 2026 at the Coconut Grove Accra hotel, Republic of Ghana.

Under the central theme “Rethinking the education system to stimulate innovation and development”, this high-level meeting marks the official launch of the scientific preparations for the Forum, a key instrument for promoting Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) in the service of regional socio-economic development.

The first key stage of this meeting is the official appointment of the members of the Scientific Committee and its bureau, as well as the members of the start-up selection panel. Once these bodies have been established, the experts will set about the technical work required to structure the overall framework of FARI-2027. Their tasks include, in particular: The breakdown of the major sub-themes stemming from the central theme; The structuring of the themes and the definition of specific areas of discussion for each panel; The approval of the Forum’s overall terms of reference (ToR); and The definition of the selection criteria and the evaluation framework to be used by the jury for the innovative start-up competition.

Speaking on behalf of H.E. General Birame DIOP, Chair of the ECOWAS Commission, and Professor Nassirou BAKO-ARIFARI, Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, Dr Roland KOUAKOU, Director of Education, Science and Culture, emphasised the priority importance of this event:

“FARI has now established itself as a key instrument of our regional policy on science and innovation. It offers a unique platform for showcasing the results of scientific research and highlighting the exceptional potential of young innovators within our Community. The establishment of these bodies in Accra and the conduct of this technical work lay the essential foundations for the success and influence of the 2027 edition. ”

Work will continue until 30th of october 2026 and will culminate in the adoption of the FARI-2027 operational roadmap, as well as the forthcoming launch of calls for papers and applications.