WAPP WELCOMES AN ECOWAS PARLIAMENT DELEGATION AS PART OF THE MONITORING OF THE PROCEM II PROGRAMME

Abomey-Calavi, Benin, 27 October 2026 – The West African Power Pool (WAPP) welcomed a delegation of ECOWAS parliamentarians to its headquarters as part of a monitoring and evaluation mission of the “Promotion of a Climate-Friendly Regional Electricity Market (ProCEM II)” programme, supported by German Development Cooperation.

The mission aimed to assess the progress made, results achieved, and challenges encountered in implementing the programme across its three beneficiary regional institutions: WAPP, the ECOWAS Regional Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERERA), and the ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE).

The opening ceremony featured remarks by Mr. Abdoulaye DIA, Secretary General of WAPP; Mr. André ROENNE, GIZ Resident Director in Benin and ProMERC II Programme Manager; and Hon. Fanta CONTE, Chairperson of the Committee on Energy and Mines and Head of the Parliamentary Oversight Mission Delegation. Discussions focused on the challenges of regional energy integration, progress in developing the Regional Electricity Market, and the importance of institutional cooperation.

During the three-day mission, parliamentarians were briefed on WAPP’s key achievements, particularly the development of electricity interconnection infrastructure, coordination of the regional power system, and progress towards the establishment of the Regional Electricity Market. The activities of ERERA and ECREEE were also presented.

The delegation also visited the WAPP Information and Coordination Centre (ICC), where members were introduced to modern facilities that enable, among other functions, real-time monitoring of cross-border electricity exchanges. The parliamentarians commended this strategic infrastructure and its contribution to regional power integration.

At the conclusion of the mission, the parliamentarians expressed strong interest in the progress presented and proposed organising an information session in Abuja in the coming months to deepen their understanding of the Regional Electricity Market and its benefits for West African populations.

This visit underscores the importance of continued dialogue among ECOWAS institutions in advancing the development of an integrated, reliable, and sustainable regional electricity market.