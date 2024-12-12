The 93rd Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers opens in Abuja, Nigeria

12 Dec, 2024

“ECOWAS Remains Committed to Advancing West Africa’s Integration And Development Agenda’’ ECOWAS Commission President, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu TOURAY Tells ECOWAS Council of Ministers in Abuja, Nigeria.

The President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Commission) H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu TOURAY has reaffirmed the commitment of the Commission to advancing the integration and development agenda of the West African region.

H.E.Dr. TOURAY gave the assurance while delivering his opening speech at the 93rd Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers Meeting holding on 12-13 December 2024, at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters, Abuja, Nigeria.

“This Council of Ministers Meeting is being held under particularly challenging circumstances. While we continue to respect the decisions taken in support of regional integration, it is undeniable that we are encountering significant obstacles that demand our attention. The Commission acknowledges the expectations of Community citizens and remains committed to advancing the region’s developmental agenda. However, progress is often hindered by resource limitations, and much more can be achieved if adequate funding is made available. This is why migration matters, economic policies, and institutional reforms remain priorities for discussion.” Said H.E. Omar Alieu Touray.

The ECOWAS Commission President expressed the gratitude of the Commission to the Chair of the ECOWAS Authority and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Yusuf Maitama TUGGAR, and the Government and People of Nigeria for their unflinching support and collaboration with ECOWAS.

Dr. TOURAY noted that the Commission was encouraged by the democratic strides witnessed across the region and stated that ECOWAS would continue do to its best to foster peace, stability, and cooperation within the West African region.

“Recent deliberations have underscored the importance of mediation and dialogue to resolve pressing challenges. As we move forward, let us collectively renew our commitment to achieving sustainable development, promoting integration, and enhancing the well-being of our citizens. I want to express my sincere appreciation to all stakeholders who continue to stand with us amidst the current global difficulties. Together, we can overcome these challenges and build a prosperous future for our community.” Dr. TOURAY added.

Declaring the Meeting open, the Chairman of ECOWAS Council of Ministers and Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama TUGGAR, said there was need for the Governments of ECOWAS Member States to create the enabling environment for the private sector to thrive in order to enhance regional integration.

“This Council Meeting reaffirms our unabating dedication to regional cooperation, driven by our shared vision of having an integrated and prosperous West Africa. Our governments must continue to make concerted efforts to create an enabling environment for the private sector to thrive, as they are the driving force behind the economic integration agenda. Our forerunners established ECOWAS with the vision of fostering regional economic integration among our Member States. It is, therefore, our duty to diligently consider the recommendations of the Commission and to collaborate effectively to realize this vision. Our governments must continue to make concerted efforts to create an enabling environment for the private sector to thrive, as they are the driving force behind the economic integration agenda.” Said Ambassador TUGGAR

Ambassador Tuggar commended the ECOWAS Commission on its recent efforts on humanitarian interventions in Member States stressing that the interventions provided relief to the Community citizens during the time of need . He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to promoting regional integration and urged Member States to demonstrate a strong commitment to facilitating and improving trade within the sub-region.

“The current intra-regional trade percentage, which hovers around 12%-13%, is significantly low compared to other regions. We must therefore leverage existing instruments to promote greater regional economic cooperation, such as the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS) and the ECOWAS Investment Code. We must tackle the issue of Non-Tariff Barriers, operationalize and modernize border posts, and enhance the Joint Border Management process.” He added.

During the two-day meeting, Ministers from ECOWAS Members States, Heads and Representatives of ECOWAS and its Institutions would deliberate on critical issues that would promote good governance, peace and security, regional integration, improve the well being of the Community citizens .These include trade, infrastructure, energy, communication, and information technology, among others.