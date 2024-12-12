Make Constructive Recommendations to Better Address the Challenges of Peace and Security in The ECOWAS Region

12 Dec, 2024

The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria and Chair of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council at the ministerial level, His Excellency Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has called for collective action and regional cooperation to tackle the numerous challenges threatening the security and stability of the West African region.

Speaking at the opening of the 53rd Ordinary Session of the Council on 11 December 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria, H.E. Tuggar commended the significant efforts made by the ECOWAS Commission and Member States in combating terrorism, violent extremism, organised crime, and natural disasters, which are common burdens.

He emphasised that shared responsibility and concerted efforts are essential to maintaining political stability in West Africa.

“Political stability is the bedrock of sustainable development and regional integration. Without stability, our people’s aspirations for prosperity and progress will remain unfulfilled. We must, therefore, intensify efforts to strengthen governance frameworks and promote inclusive and peaceful political transitions,” stated H.E. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar.

The Minister congratulated Ghana on the successful conduct of its presidential and parliamentary elections held on 7 December 2024, which were deemed free, fair, and credible, as well as Senegal for the smooth conduct of its recent legislative elections.

Echoing similar sentiments, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, His Excellency Dr Omar Alieu Touray, noted that the successful elections in these two states demonstrate that change is possible.

H.E. Dr Touray highlighted that, despite current challenges, ECOWAS remains a success story.

“We are preparing to celebrate the golden jubilee of our regional integration efforts next year. We have much to celebrate: our common economic space; our solidarity and mutual support through infrastructure development, disaster relief, diplomacy, mediation, and security interventions for stability, peace, and security. In every respect, ECOWAS is a success,” he remarked.

The President recalled the consensus reached by ECOWAS on the fundamental values and principles necessary for regional stability and peace.

“It is time to rethink and re-engage our community values. This is why we have proposed the Summit of the Future. It is time to address issues to protect our people, our institutions, and our way of life, and to strengthen our people’s trust in state and regional institutions,” suggested H.E. Dr Touray.

In his message of support at the opening of the session, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa (UNOWAS), Leonardo Santos Simão, commended the efforts of ECOWAS and its Member States in consolidating democracy and addressing the peace and security challenges facing the West African region.

He reiterated UNOWAS’s commitment to continue supporting national and regional efforts to ensure peace and stability, strengthen democracy and good governance within the ECOWAS space, notably through inclusive political processes.

Several issues are on the agenda of this 53rd Session of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council at the ministerial level, including matters related to the political, security, and humanitarian situation in the West African region.

The ministers will also discuss the establishment of national early warning and response centres and the creation of a Special Tribunal for The Gambia to prosecute perpetrators of gross human rights violations.

They will receive a presentation on the Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing in West Africa (GIABA), an ECOWAS institution based in Dakar, Senegal.

This session will examine the report of the 41st Meeting of the Mediation and Security Council at the ambassadorial level.

Notably, the Mediation and Security Council comprises ministers responsible for Foreign Affairs and Defence of ECOWAS Member States. It plays a pivotal role in conflict prevention and resolution at the regional level.