ECOWAS Receives The President of The Federal Republic of Germany H.E. Frank-Walter Steinmeier

11 Dec, 2024

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu TOURAY, on Wednesday, 11 December, 2024, received the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, H.E. Frank-Walter STEINMEIER during his official visit to the ECOWAS Headquarters, in Abuja, Nigeria.

The aim of the meeting is to strengthen cooperation between the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Federal Republic of Germany.

H.E. Frank-Walter STEINMEIER, accompanied by a strong delegation from the German government, , was received by H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu TOURAY together with the Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission H.E. Madame Damtien L. TCHINTCHIBIDJA. Speaking at the working session with ECOWAS officials, President STEINMEIER praised ECOWAS’ achievements and commitment to achieving its goals and vision, and pledged that Germany and Europe would continue to stand by the West African community as partners who respect each other’s choices.

He also called on the West African community to continue its efforts towards regional integration, responsibility and solidarity, stressing that “only together can you build a West African house that can withstand all the multiple challenges of today”.

Addressing the German Delegation, H.E. TOURAY praised the quality of cooperation between ECOWAS and Germany, based on a shared vision of peace, prosperity and sustainable development in West Africa. He recalled that Germany is one of ECOWAS’ key and solid partners, supporting the Commission since 1985 with a total volume of technical and financial cooperation of around 495 million Euros.

“Germany’s multifaceted support has been decisive in the implementation of the ECOWAS integration programs, not only at the institutional level, but also at the level of each ECOWAS Member State. The support has been in line with the ECOWAS visions 2020 and 2050 since the transformation of the ECOWAS Secretariat into the ECOWAS Commission in 2007,” said President Touray.

The main areas of cooperation between Germany and ECOWAS, which are: (i) building peaceful and inclusive communities, (ii) climate and energy, a just transition, (iii) sustainable economic development, training and employment, and (iv) health, social protection and demographic policy.,

These projects and programs cover the sectors of A – Organizational Development, ECOWAS Institutional Capacity Building, B – Peace and Conflict Prevention, Migration, C – Technical Assistance, D – Industry / Private Sector / Infrastructure / Trade, E – Health (through the West African Health Organization), F – Energy, G – Regional Stabilization Fund (to address vulnerability through investments in socio-economic development sectors, complemented by capacity building to promote good governance and social cohesion).

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Omar Alieu Touray, thanked the German Government, which one ECOWAS key partners, for its support in implementing ECOWAS projects/programs. He reiterated the Commission’s commitment to strengthening existing cooperation with Germany and expressed the hope that the memorable visit would mark a new phase of expanded and diversified cooperation, enabling the West African region to benefit from Germany’s development and expertise.

The meeting was also attended by Mr. Sédiko Douka, Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digital Energy, Mrs. Fatou Sow SARR, Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, Mr. Abdou Kolley, Director of the Cabinet of the President of the Commission, and Mr. Jérôme BOA, Director in charge of External Relations.