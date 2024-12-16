ECOWAS Heads of State and Government hold Sixty-Sixth Ordinary Summit in Abuja

16 Dec, 2024

The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) held its sixty-sixth ordinary session today, December 15, 2024, in Abuja, Nigeria.

In his welcome address, H.E. Dr Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, highlighted the great strides that have been made in regional economic integration efforts with the operationalisation of the electronic certificate of origin and the continued implementation of the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS), which has improved intra-regional trade. Adding that the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline Project promises to enhance energy access and drive regional industrialisation.

H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in his opening remarks reaffirmed that the founding principles of ECOWAS is to promote economic integration, peace and prosperity for our region through cooperation and solidarity. ECOWAS was born out of a shared vision to create a community where our citizens can thrive, unhindered by conflict, poverty, or inequality.

“Over the years, ECOWAS has achieved significant milestones in strengthening regional integration, facilitating free movement of people, goods, and services, and supporting democratic governance and conflict resolution. Initiatives such as the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS), the Common External Tariff (CET), and the ECOWAS Investment Code (EIC) have bolstered economic cooperation and cross-border trade”, he added.

President Tinubu emphasised that as a regional community, “we must not lose sight of our fundamental responsibility, which is to protect our citizens and create an enabling environment where they can prosper. As leaders, we are fully aware that security is not a luxury; it is a necessity. Equally, enhancing the living standards of our people is not an aspiration but an obligation”.

The Session was attended by H.E. Mr. Leonardo Santos Simao, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of UNOWAS, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, among other dignitaries.

A communique will be issued on decisions reached by the Authority of Heads of States and Government.