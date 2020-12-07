ECOWAS Observation Mission Calls on Ghana Police Ahead of Polls

Accra, 5th December, 2020. The Head of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Observation Mission (EOM) to the December 7th Presidential Election in Ghana, Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on Saturday, 5th December, 2020 paid a visit to the Ghana Police Service headquarters in Accra.The meeting was, among other things, to ascertain the preparedness of the country’s security apparatus ahead of Monday’s elections in the West African nation. Welcoming the ECOWAS- EOM delegation at the Ghana Police headquarters in Accra, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dr. Samuel Otu-Nyarko, expressed his gratitude to the international community for showing concern about Ghana’s peace and security during the upcoming elections. He disclosed to ECOWAS delegation that the Ghana Police Service in collaboration with other security services including the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the Ghana Ambulance Service (GAS) and Ghana Customs Service, have set up a National Joint Operation Centre (NJOC) to maintain peace during and after the elections. Dr. Otu-Nyarko said the NJOC has so far deployed some 2,137 security service personal from the Ghana Police headquarters to 6,178 flashpoints across the country to avert any unforeseen happenings that could jeopardize the electoral process. The Head of the ECOWAS Observer Mission praised Ghana for having a record of peaceful and satisfactory elections and commended the country’s security service for being proactive with the setting up of the NJOC ahead of the upcoming elections. She, however, inquired about the nature of the National Joint Operation Centre operations on the day of elections. “We have identified possible threats and we have made provisions for events where things can go wrong. Also with the stakeholder consultations we have had, we do not foresee anything going wrong,” Dr. Otu-Nyarko said.