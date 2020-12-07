ECOWAS Deploys 125 Election Observers for Presidential, Parliamentary Elections in Ghana

Accra, 5th December 2020.

A 125-member ECOWAS Observer Mission has arrived in Ghana to observe the presidential and parliamentary elections, which will take place on Monday, 7th December 2020.The observers have been deployed to all the 16 regions of the country to observe how the 17,027, 641 million registered voters elect their members of parliament and next president. Members of the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission (ECOWAS-EOM), headed by former President of Liberia, Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, include representatives of the ECOWAS Parliament, the ECOWAS Court of Justice, ECOWAS Member States, civil society electoral experts as well as representatives of ECOWAS Ambassadors. The observer mission has already met with the Electoral Commission of Ghana, governmental officials, security agencies, heads of international observer missions and civil society organizations to exchange views on matters relating to the elections. The mission has also met with key stakeholders of the political parties in Ghana, including incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the main opposition leader, former President John Dramani Mahama. Under its Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, ECOWAS is required to dispatch observer missions to Member States conducting presidential elections as part of its determination to ensure democratic convergence across the region.