Head of ECOWAS Election Observation Mission Appeals for More Regional Mind Set

Accra, 6th December, 2020. The Head of the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission to the December 7th Presidential Election in Ghana, Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, has called for a broader, ECOWAS-focused approach to issues of international dimensions.

Madam Johnson Sirleaf made the appeal while addressing ECOWAS Ambassadors accredited to Ghana on Saturday, 5th December 2020.



The meeting was part of her engagement with key stakeholders in Ghana on issues relating to the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for 7th December 2020 in the country.

“Each of you represents your country and your region, West Africa. People will look at you and at what you do and say”, she said, adding that the Ambassadors should be able to influence things and change minds in favour of ECOWAS and Africa because of their region-based approach to thinking.