ECOWAS Council of Ministers meets in Niamey ahead of Heads of State Summit

Niamey, September 5, 2020Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

The 84th Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) opens in Niamey, Republic of Niger, today, September 5, 2020.

Holding at the Mahatma Gandhi International Conference Centre Niamey, the Ministers are meeting in preparation for the 57th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government scheduled to hold on the 7th of September, 2020.