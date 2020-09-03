Eighty-Fourth Ordinary Session of ECOWAS Council Of Ministers to hold in Niamey

Niamey, September 3, 2020

The 84th Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will take place in Niamey, Niger from the 4th to the 5th of September 2020.

The two-day meeting, which is holding at the Mahatma Gandhi International Conference Centre Niamey, will be preceded by the 44th Ordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council at the Ministerial level, which will hold before the Council of Ministers Meeting on the 4th of September, 2020.

All the meetings are in preparation for the 57th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government scheduled to hold on the 7th of September, 2020.