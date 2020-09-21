President Akufo-Addo, Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government pays a Working Visit to the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja

Abuja, September 21, 2020Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) paid a working visit to the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in Abuja today September 21, 2020.

President Akufo-Addo was briefed by H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, President of the ECOWAS Commission to update him on activities of the ECOWAS Commission and the other Institutions.

The visit is following President Akufo-Addoâ€™s election two weeks ago at the 57th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Niamey, Niger as the Chair of the Authority.

While delivering his address, President Akufo-Adoo reiterated his commitment to the cause of integration and regional development. Adding that the programmes and projects presented by the President of the ECOWAS Commission were in line with his vision for the Community.